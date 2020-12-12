Luella Dickhaut

Luella “Lu” Dickhaut, nee Seyer, 91, of Madison, WI, formerly of Carlinville, IL, and Mascoutah, IL, born March 11, 1929, in Mascoutah Twp., IL died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

Lu was a kind and generous sister and aunt. Throughout her life, she was good-humored, curious and perceptive. She consistently excelled in her academic pursuits, earning both bachelors and master’s degrees in mathematics. She began her teaching career with an emergency teaching license after World War II and retired as a math teacher at Carlinville High School in Carlinville, IL. She and her husband of 64 years, Orville, were avid gardeners and active members of the American Daylily Society and the American Iris Society.

Lu is preceded in death by her parents, Oliver C. and Erna M., nee Stein, Seyer, her husband, Orville, whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on Feb. 4, 1951 and who died in 2015, a brother, LaVern (Helen) Seyer and a nephew, Jim Seyer.

She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Sappenfield of Milwaukee, WI, 7 nieces and nephews, and 17 great-nieces and nephews.

Lu lived at Oakwood Village in Madison, WI, to be near her sister and a niece, Anne.

Memorials may be made to the Oakwood Foundation, 6209 Mineral Pt. Rd., Madison, WI, 53705 or www.oakwoodvillage.net/support. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

FUNERAL: There will be a graveside service Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Mascoutah City Cemetery with Pastor Jack Spratte officiating.

