St. Clair Square Scheduled To Be Site of COVID Vaccine Administration

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Further information is expected concerning the use of the rear parking lot at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights for the administration of coronavirus vaccines, according to an announcement from St. Clair County Health Department Executive Director Barbara Hohlt.

During the Facebook briefing about the coronavirus pandemic hosted by the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency on Friday, December 11, Hohlt stated that the use of this site for vaccines is anticipated for the near future but was unable to provide a specific date.

Hohlt said this location toward the east of the rear entrance to Dillard’s at the mall is currently being used for four-lanes of coronavirus drive-through testing.

When the vaccines are available, she explained that two of those four lanes will be used for testing and the other two for the vaccines. Both will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

The vaccines, which Hohlt noted have been ordered by the health department and are expected to be delivered to local area hospitals, were developed by two pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer and Moderna.

St. Clair County has additionally purchased a property in the 300 block of West Main Street in Belleville, that was the former site of a Bank of America drive-through facility, with the intent of using it to provide vaccines. It will be called the St. Clair County Public Service Center and will be accessible from both West Main Street and Washington Street (the coupler) to the south.

All of this comes about as the St. Clair County death toll from the coronavirus stood at 286 on December 11, more than one for each of the 273 days since the county EMA’s daily briefings began last March.