First Vaccine Shipment Arrives At Illinois Strategic National Stockpile

Distribution to Regional Hospital Coordination Centers Begins

Today, the State of Illinois has received the first shipment of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile (SNS). The state received approximately 43,000 doses in the first shipment and expects additional shipments in the coming weeks. The vast majority of doses in this shipment will be delivered from the SNS to Regional Hospital Coordination Centers around the state that will serve as pick up locations for local health departments to begin distribution to healthcare workers in their jurisdictions, with the remaining portion going directly to predetermined local health department(s).

Chicago received a direct shipment from the federal government today as well. Four additional local health departments around the state will also receive direct shipments from the federal government later this week: Cook County Department of Public Health, Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center, Madison County Health Department, and St. Clair County Health Department. These direct shipments account for the state’s initial expected allocation of 100,000 doses.

“Today marks a momentous occasion – not just this year, but in American history. Eleven months after scientists the world over first got their hands on the genetic sequence of this virus – and we are seeing the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I want to offer my gratitude not only to the researchers who fueled this moment, but also to all the truck drivers, pilots, logistics specialists, warehouse operations managers, and law enforcement officers who have spent the last few days and weeks deploying the largest national mission in a generation. May we all take a moment to feel hope today.”