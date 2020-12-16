Mascoutah Forms YMCA Exploratory Committee

Residents invited to take an online survey regarding YMCA programs

By Pamela Rensing

Something new and exciting may be coming to Mascoutah, but your input is needed to make it a reality.

An exploratory committee has been formed to determine the interest of a YMCA locating in Mascoutah.

The Mascoutah YMCA Exploratory Committee includes:

Tim Boyce – Boyce, Hund & Associates, and the Mascoutah Finance Committee

Charles Jefferson – Mascoutah Economic Development Commission

Mayor Jerry Daugherty

City Manager Brad Myers

Councilman Pat McMahan and Mascoutah Improvement Association member

Councilman Mike Baker

Don Taylor

Tony Sax – Sax Speedi Chek and member of the Mascoutah Economic Development Commission

Steve Heizer – Mascoutah Park Board member and president of the Mascoutah Improvement Association

Kay Conolly – Mascoutah Library Board

Nancy Larson – president of the Mascoutah Library Board

Debbie Cameron – senior vice president of Citizens Community Bank

Mike Siegel – senior vice president of First Federal Savings Bank.

Several meetings were held regarding a potential YMCA, and the benefits and programs it could offer residents.

According to the YMCA national website: “At the Y, strengthening community is our cause. Every day, we work side-by-side with our neighbors to make sure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has the opportunity to learn and grow.”

The online survey is located at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MascoutahYMCA

The 15-minute survey deals with the activities a YMCA in Mascoutah could offer to local households. It could potentially include a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center, aquatics, a variety of indoor & outdoor sports and recreation programs, programs for seniors and active older adults, and a variety of programs for children and teens.

As an added bonus, once you complete the survey, your name will be entered in a raffle for one of four $50 Mascoutah Bucks. Mascoutah Bucks can be used at local businesses throughout the city. The raffle ends December 31.

Meetings with the Mascoutah School District may be held to determine their possible needs or wants regarding a YMCA. The Mascoutah High School does have a varsity boys’ and girls’ swim and dive team. However, the most expensive part of any YMCA facility is the indoor swimming pool which would be an important consideration.

As of now, possible locations include a facility located north and west of the Mascoutah Dog Park on 10th Street or north of the Mascoutah Middle School on 6th Street. These sites are just possible considerations at this time.

The Y has 2,700 locations in 10,000 communities across the country that offers programs to 22 million people (13 million adults and 9 million youth) of all ages, incomes,backgrounds and abilities.

The YMCA is the nation’s leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Over nine million youth are taking a greater interest in learning; making smarter life choices;and cultivating the values, skills and relationships that lead to positive behaviors, the pursuit of higher education and goal achievement.

To learn more about the national YMCA, visit ymca.net.