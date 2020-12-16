Mayor’s Corner: YMCA in Mascoutah?

Several months ago, a few of our citizens began asking questions about whether or not it was feasible to have a YMCA in Mascoutah. That’s not to say that a YMCA would locate here just because we wanted one. It would be like any other business – there would have to be sufficient interest to make an investment worthwhile. There were some contacts and discussions with the YMCA. Based upon the interests of a few, a YMCA Exploratory Committee was formed to plan a proper approach for investigating YMCA feasibility.

Through research, the committee has arrived at a few indicators. For instance, they KNOW that the YMCA offers a variety of activities. They KNOW that many of those activities are not available in Mascoutah. They KNOW that there are a good number of people in Mascoutah that are members of YMCAs in other cities. They can surmise other beliefs, but this knowledge alone does not provide sufficient justification to locate a YMCA here.

In order to get assistance, the committee engaged a consulting group to advise and guide them through a process. Recently the committee has been working with consultants in developing a survey to determine the level of interest. That survey is very close to being finalized. It’s a good survey (I’ve seen it), and it’s an ABSOLUTELY necessary tool to proceed with discussions about a YMCA. What’s even more important is that you, the citizens, participate in the survey.

In the next couple of weeks, the committee will use all means necessary (including letters and ads in the Herald) to get the word out to take the survey. The survey is online –details will be provided. If you take the survey, here’s one important point – the survey is not asking whether or not you think a YMCA would be good for Mascoutah; rather, it’s asking questions pertaining directly to your own individual or family interests. Thanks for participating.