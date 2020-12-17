Fairview Heights City Council Faces Decision on Library

By Randy Pierce

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Deciding on whether or not the Fairview Heights Public Library should be supported, either wholly or in part, with a local property tax is a decision that is expected to be made by the city council at a special meeting set for next Tuesday, December 22, at 7 p.m.

Annually for decades, the Fairview Heights City Council has acted to establish a tax levy for supporting the operations of the library but then simultaneously followed that up with abating (not collecting) the tax so residents can enjoy the facility’s services for only the cost of holding a card used to check out items or use the facility’s computers.

Now, however, with the city’s finances having taken a major hit because of the coronavirus pandemic, creating a serious decrease in local sales tax income, the mayor, aldermen and staff have been scrambling to address the dilemma of greatly reduced revenue while still attempting to maintain the existing level of all municipal services offered to residents, businesses and visitors.

Thusly, for the first time in the city’s 51-year history, the subject of actually implementing a tax on local property owners for any purpose, this one being to fund the library, is looming as a major point of decision that has to be addressed at next week’s aforementioned special council meeting.

There’s no putting off the decision because of deadlines that have to be followed concerning providing St. Clair County with the specific information to be included on local tax bills next year, if necessary.

Should the majority of the city council choose to abate the tax again as has been the case consistently for several years, there would be no library tax. This means the city would have to continue to support the library in the amount ($805,000) requested by its board of trustees as needed in order to keep it operating.

In that instance, this money would originate, as it has in the past, from the city‘s general fund which is used to cover a large portion of day to day operating expenses like employee salaries/benefits, utilities, contractual obligations and debt retirement plus vehicle purchase and maintenance along with much more.

Then if the council majority favors not abating the tax, things get much more complicated and complex for the library.

A third option that exists and appears to be a possibility, based on recent discussion, concerns the city council choosing to abate only part of the tax. This would then have the city funding a share of the library’s operations while the tax income would pay for the remainder.

No matter which direction is taken by the city council, any tax income due to the library will not materialize for several months beyond the start of the 2021-22 fiscal year next May 1, as pointed out by Mayor Mark Kupsky, simply because of the timeline and logistical processes involving when property owners pay their taxes then when that money is reimbursed to the entities for which it is earmarked.

If the tax is not abated, meaning not done away with, then what needs to happen and would follow for the library to keep operating as it has are: the city can continue to provide its financial support but ONLY by collecting a tax from local property owners to do so; and/or the library could end up having to find its own sources of operating capital with the most likely choice being to establish taxing district, similar to what is being done in other cities like Collinsville.

When such districts are established as governmental units with taxing authority, the members of the library board of trustees would not be appointed by the mayor as they are now but instead be required to run for election.

Kupsky provided some insight into what direction all of this could take even though he is not yet outrightly advocating any specific approach. The reality of the situation, as he presented it during a meeting of the aldermanic administration committee held on Wednesday, December 9, concerning the city’s finances, may force the council into acting to cut the library loose from being under the municipality’s funding umbrella so its support would have to come from local property owners who would be paying a tax for this purpose.

“This year put us in a challenging position,” Kupsky said. “We had to do some unpleasant things to continue to offer services.”

(By that, he meant furloughing employees, closing city hall to the public for extended periods of time, reducing programs and staff at The Rec, cutting capital improvement projects, such as upgrading streets, from the budget, pulling funding support for events like the Midwest Salute to the Arts and the Midwest WingFest and much more.)

The elected officials in the city of O’Fallon, Kupsky added, simple raised its property tax levy so there would be an additional $6.8 million in revenue generated from that source there but Fairview Heights does not collect such a tax so infusing extra money into the budget this way cannot be done at this time.

Fairview Heights’ general fund for day-to-day operations relies predominantly on the city’s share of sales tax based on retail purchases of goods and services here. It follows then that when customer purchases in the city are drastically reduced, so is the city’s primary source of income.

The library board’s formal and legally-mandated (by the Illinois law pertinent to such facilities) request for $805,000 for fiscal year 2021-22, if authorized by the abatement of the tax as an expense for the city, would likely mean, according to Kupsky, cutting other services in order to meet that obligation.