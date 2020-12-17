Mascoutah Police Report: Dec. 4 thru Dec. 10

Friday, Dec. 4

Traffic Accident – Over $500 Fuesser & 6th/Rettig

Information – Elementary School/Sunnquist

911 Hangup Call – 600 block Fallen Timber/Heinen

Well Being Check – 1000 block Kankakee/Heinen

Funeral Escort – W. Main/Heinen

Well Being Check – High School/Rettig

Home Invasion-Cause Injury – 450 block S. Railway/Heinen

Reckless Driving – Rt. 4 & I-64/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – 700 block W. Main/Glander

Traffic Accident – Over $500 – N. 8th/Sirtak

Property Damage – Non-Criminal – 200 block S. Lebanon/Glander

Open Door/Window – 100 block E. Main/Sirtak

Suspended License/Uninsured Vehicle/Failure to Yield – 6th & Fuesser/Rettig – Jason Quigley (41), New Baden

Improper Backing – S. 8th & Main/Sirtak – Shayne Ferguson (24), Freeburg

Armed Robbery/Firearm/Armed Violence/Mob Action – 400 block S. Railway/Heinen, Watkins, Veres, Steinkamp, Weinel and Lambert – Timberland Lucas (19) and Devarick Madison-Lowery (19), Sparta (both Arrestees), (Timberland Lucas-3 more charges) – Attempted Armed Robbery/Home Invasion/Dangerous Weapon (same location and officers)

Saturday, Dec. 5

Alarm – 900 block W. Harnett/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – 5400 block Brickyard Road/Weinel

Animal Complaint – 300 block S. 6th/Veres

Child Custody Dispute – 9700 block Winchester/Watkins

Suspicious Person – N. County & Fuesser/Veres

Sunday, Dec. 6

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 300 block W. Poplar/Veres

Animal Complaint – N. 4th

Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – 300 block W. South/Donovan

Burglary To Motor Vehicle – 1400 block Royal Forest/Heinen

Animal Complaint – 400 block Elm/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – Schuetz & Cherry/Watkins

Well Being Check – W. Main/Lasica

Alarm – 600 block W. Church/Watkins

Domestic Disturbance – W. Oak/Veres

Monday, Dec. 7

Ambulance Call – 200 block Bel Air /Donovan

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Information – 9800 block Perrin/Rettig

Disturbance – 400 block Falling Leaf/Rettig

Retail Theft/Remove Item From Container<$300 – 300 block E. Main/Bumpers

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Suspicious Activity / Circumstance – 1000 block W. Poplar/Glander

Ambulance Call – 100 block W. Poplar/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – Legacy Place/Donovan

Pedestrian Check – Poplar & 6th/Heinen

Well Being Check – 100 block E. Main/Heinen

Ordinance – Animal At Large – 600 block W. Main/Heinen

Well Being Check – 600 block E. South/Donovan

Parking Violation – 200 block N. Jefferson/Veres

Parking Violation – 200 block N. Jefferson/Veres

Parking Violation – 1000 block W. Green/Veres

Parking Violation – 1000 block W. Green/Veres

Animal at Large – 600 Block W. Main – Kristen Benoist (32), Mascoutah

Thursday, Dec. 10

Domestic Disturbance – 8900 block Christ Road/Donovan

Traffic Accident – Injury 6th & Harnett/Heinen

Parking Violation – 1000 block W. Green/Donovan

Funeral Escort – W. Main/Heinen

Lost-Missing Person: Female Recovered – 700 block E. George/Heinen

911 Hangup Call – 8900 block Christ Road/Veres

Neighborhood Disturbance – 1100 block Lear/Veres

Disobey Police Officer, Fireman or School Security Guard – 6th & Harnett/Heinen – Eugene Edmonds (45), Coulterville