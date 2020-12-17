Mascoutah Police Report: Dec. 4 thru Dec. 10
Friday, Dec. 4
Traffic Accident – Over $500 Fuesser & 6th/Rettig
Information – Elementary School/Sunnquist
911 Hangup Call – 600 block Fallen Timber/Heinen
Well Being Check – 1000 block Kankakee/Heinen
Funeral Escort – W. Main/Heinen
Well Being Check – High School/Rettig
Home Invasion-Cause Injury – 450 block S. Railway/Heinen
Reckless Driving – Rt. 4 & I-64/Sirtak
Assist Other Agency – 700 block W. Main/Glander
Traffic Accident – Over $500 – N. 8th/Sirtak
Property Damage – Non-Criminal – 200 block S. Lebanon/Glander
Open Door/Window – 100 block E. Main/Sirtak
Suspended License/Uninsured Vehicle/Failure to Yield – 6th & Fuesser/Rettig – Jason Quigley (41), New Baden
Improper Backing – S. 8th & Main/Sirtak – Shayne Ferguson (24), Freeburg
Armed Robbery/Firearm/Armed Violence/Mob Action – 400 block S. Railway/Heinen, Watkins, Veres, Steinkamp, Weinel and Lambert – Timberland Lucas (19) and Devarick Madison-Lowery (19), Sparta (both Arrestees), (Timberland Lucas-3 more charges) – Attempted Armed Robbery/Home Invasion/Dangerous Weapon (same location and officers)
Saturday, Dec. 5
Alarm – 900 block W. Harnett/Watkins
Assist Other Agency – 5400 block Brickyard Road/Weinel
Animal Complaint – 300 block S. 6th/Veres
Child Custody Dispute – 9700 block Winchester/Watkins
Suspicious Person – N. County & Fuesser/Veres
Sunday, Dec. 6
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 300 block W. Poplar/Veres
Animal Complaint – N. 4th
Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – 300 block W. South/Donovan
Burglary To Motor Vehicle – 1400 block Royal Forest/Heinen
Animal Complaint – 400 block Elm/Watkins
Assist Other Agency – Schuetz & Cherry/Watkins
Well Being Check – W. Main/Lasica
Alarm – 600 block W. Church/Watkins
Domestic Disturbance – W. Oak/Veres
Monday, Dec. 7
Ambulance Call – 200 block Bel Air /Donovan
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Information – 9800 block Perrin/Rettig
Disturbance – 400 block Falling Leaf/Rettig
Retail Theft/Remove Item From Container<$300 – 300 block E. Main/Bumpers
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Suspicious Activity / Circumstance – 1000 block W. Poplar/Glander
Ambulance Call – 100 block W. Poplar/Bumpers
Ambulance Call – Legacy Place/Donovan
Pedestrian Check – Poplar & 6th/Heinen
Well Being Check – 100 block E. Main/Heinen
Ordinance – Animal At Large – 600 block W. Main/Heinen
Well Being Check – 600 block E. South/Donovan
Parking Violation – 200 block N. Jefferson/Veres
Parking Violation – 200 block N. Jefferson/Veres
Parking Violation – 1000 block W. Green/Veres
Parking Violation – 1000 block W. Green/Veres
Animal at Large – 600 Block W. Main – Kristen Benoist (32), Mascoutah
Thursday, Dec. 10
Domestic Disturbance – 8900 block Christ Road/Donovan
Traffic Accident – Injury 6th & Harnett/Heinen
Parking Violation – 1000 block W. Green/Donovan
Funeral Escort – W. Main/Heinen
Lost-Missing Person: Female Recovered – 700 block E. George/Heinen
911 Hangup Call – 8900 block Christ Road/Veres
Neighborhood Disturbance – 1100 block Lear/Veres
Disobey Police Officer, Fireman or School Security Guard – 6th & Harnett/Heinen – Eugene Edmonds (45), Coulterville