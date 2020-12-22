Suspicious Package Delivered to St. Clair County Court House

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, shortly after 8 am this morning county deputies were dispatched to the St. Clair County Court House at # 10 Public Square in downtown Belleville, IL. for a suspicious package that had been delivered there on Monday, Dec. 21.

Upon opening the package this morning, Dec. 22, it was discovered the package contained some type of a powdery substance inside of it. Personnel immediately left the area and called the Sheriff’s Department. While the Court House is in the City of Belleville, the building is owned by the County and falls under the jurisdiction of the Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement.

The Belleville Fire Department Hazmat Team responded to the scene and are currently assessing the package for any hazardous materials and to decontaminate the scene if needed.

The Fire Department just advised officials that the contents of the package is not hazardous and will be clearing shortly. No one was injured and the Court House has only been staffed with minimum personnel due to COVID restrictions.

The Sheriff’s Department will continue the investigation.