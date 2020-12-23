School Board Discusses Tax Levy, January Class Schedules

By Keith Gillett

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah District 19 approved its tax levy for 2020 and outlined its operational plans for instruction when the second semester starts on Jan. 11.

Following a required public hearing, the Board approved the District’s tax levy for 2020. The total levy is $9,737,700 broken down as follows:

Educational – $5.13 million, Operations and Maintenance – $1.4 million, Transportation – $558,000, Municipal Retirement – $625,000, Social Security – $850,000, Tort Immunity – $925,000, Special Education – $111,600, and Leasing – $139,500.

The final levy will be set at the March/April Board meeting where the Board will hold another levy hearing before final certification. At that time the St. Clair County clerk will have established the final EAV. At the March/April meeting the total levy cannot be increased but it can be decreased if the EAV is larger than expected.

The District announced that it will continue remote learning through Jan. 11th. The remote learning schedule used in December will be the same schedule for the next phase.

Monday, Jan. 4, will also be used by staff to check in and prepare for the start of in-person and hybrid instruction for the second semester.

On Jan. 11, all staff will report to their buildings to teach remote lessons and prepare for the return of in-person and hybrid instruction. Safety assessments will be conducted to determine if there are any issues prior to the start of in-person and hybrid instruction on the next day.

Students and staff will need to be ready for the return of in-person and hybrid instruction on Jan. 12.

Hours for second semester will be the same as for first semester – K-5 8:40 am to 2 pm. High School – 7:35 am to 12:35 pm, Middle School 7:45 am to 12:50 pm.

The secondary schedule for Jan. 11 to 15 is Jan. 11 – full remote, Jan. 12 A Day (A-K), Jan. 13 B Day (L-Z), Jan. 14 A Day (A-K), and Jan. 15 B Day (L-Z).

Secondary students will be phased in to full in-person in order to ensure there are enough desks as there is the required distancing. Jan. 18 – No School, Jan. 19 – A Day (A-K) Hybrid for MMS 7 and 8 and MHS 10 and 11. In person instruction for all MMS 6th and MHS 9th and 12th. Jan. 20 – B Day (L-Z) Hybrid for MMS 7 and 8, and MHS 10 and 11, and in person instruction for all MMS 6th and MHS 9th and 12th. Jan. 21 – A Day (A-K) Hybrid for MMS 6 and MHS 9 and 12. In person instruction for all MMS 7 and 8, and MHS 10 and 11. Jan. 22 – B Day – (L-Z) Hybrid for MMS 6th and MHS 9 and 12. In person instruction for MMS 7 and 8 and MHS 10 and 11 students. Secondary Schedule – Jan. 25-29 – All students in person.

Other items discussed included:

• Approved items ordered through the District’s newly received Digital Equity Grant of $222,325 from the State. The total grant was $259,650.

• Approved the purchase of three-year licensing for Carbon Black endpoint solution and training/setup to Dell for $54,400.

• Approved the purchase of Traversa Transportation software from Tyler Technologies for $18,611.

• Approved a snow removal contract for the current year with Lawnscape Outdoor Services. Lawnscape has provided snow removal services for the past three years. The new contract reflects a two percent increase, the first since 2014-15, and is a set price through 2023.

• Approved a life/safety inspection and report for Mascoutah High School for $27,000. The District’s most recent life safety inspection was conducted in 2016 for all buildings except MHS and WES. The inspections are a state requirement and occur every ten years.

The Board approved the following certified personnel actions:

• Hired Addison Barnouski as a third grade remote teacher at Scott Elementary, replacing the same position; hired Jeanine Sheppard as DodEA Stem Grant Project Director; and hired Ashley Nelson as a third grade remote teacher at SES, replacing the same position.

• Accepted the resignations of Sarah Klostermann, a 4th grade remote teacher, and Micki Bradley, a Kindergarten remote teacher.

The Board approved the following classified personnel actions:

• Hired Linda Thompson as a cook at SES, a replacement position; William Knowles as an assistant technician at MMS/SES/MHS, a replacement position; and Dana Gregory as an individual care aide at WES, a replacement position.

• Accepted the resignations for retirement purposes of Sue Sax, a secretary at MHS; and Laura Vallandingham, a bus driver.

• Accepted the resignation of DeAmbra Williams, an executive assistant for curriculum and instruction.