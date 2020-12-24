Mascoutah Police Report: Dec. 11 thru Dec. 18

Friday, Dec. 11

Parking Violations – Park Dr./Rettig

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Sirtak

Standby/Keep The Peace – 200 block S. Railway/Rettig

911 Open Line – 100 block N. 5th/Sirtak

Found Property – 700 block Mine/Sirtak

911 Hangup Call – 100 block E. Main/Rettig

Parking Violation – 800 block W. Poplar/Rettig

Reckless Driving – 600 block Mortar/Glander

Unlawful Visitation Interference – 400 Block Falling Leaf/Bumpers – Brianne Maze (31), Mascoutah

Saturday, Dec. 12

Suspicious Vehicle – 400 block Turquoise/Sirtak

Reckless Driving – 600 block Mortar/Glander

Sunday, Dec. 13

Domestic Disturbance – 700 block Moorland/Sirtak

Vehicle Lock-Out – N. Market/Rettig

Subject Removal – 500 block S. Railway/Sirtak

Suspicious Person – 800 block N. 1st/Weck

Traffic Accident – Over $500 – 6th & Rt. 161/Glander

Disturbance – 400 block Falling Leaf/Glander

Failure to Yield – 6th & Rt. 161/Glander – Trevor Rieck (22), O’Fallon

Monday, Dec. 14

Disturbance – 600 block E. South/Glander

Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Veres

Disturbance – 400 block Falling Leaf/Sunnquist

Investigation – 200 block N. County/Lasica

Well Being Check – 9800 block Perrin/Watkins

Parking Violation – Hayden & Beller/Watkins

Harassing/Nuisance/Obscene Call – 1000 block W. Green/Watkins

Disorderly Conduct – 1000 block Madison/Donovan

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Property Damage – Non-Criminal – 600 block South & Maine/Lasica

Mentally Ill Subject – 700 block E. Main/Weinel

Alarm – 9600 block Winchester/Sunnquist

Domestic Disturbance – 8900 block Christ Rd/Watkins

Property Damage – Non-Criminal – 200 block Phillips/Independence/Veres

Wednesday, Dec. 17

Assist Other Agency – 8900 block Rt. 4/Rettig

Assist Other Agency – I-64/Rettig

Identity Theft – 500 block N. August/Sirtak

Identity Theft – S. County/Rettig

Information – 200 block W. South/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – Injury Rt. 4 & Perrin/Glander

Criminal Damage To Property <$500 – 1400 block Timberbrook/Bumpers

Thursday, Dec. 18

Information – Hayden/Sirtak

Animal Complaint – 900 block W. Corrington/Sirtak

Overdose – Drugs – 600 block S. Independence/Sirtak

Traffic Accident – Over $500 – 8400 block Rt. 4/Sirtak