Mascoutah Police Report: Dec. 11 thru Dec. 18
Friday, Dec. 11
Parking Violations – Park Dr./Rettig
Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Sirtak
Standby/Keep The Peace – 200 block S. Railway/Rettig
911 Open Line – 100 block N. 5th/Sirtak
Found Property – 700 block Mine/Sirtak
911 Hangup Call – 100 block E. Main/Rettig
Parking Violation – 800 block W. Poplar/Rettig
Reckless Driving – 600 block Mortar/Glander
Unlawful Visitation Interference – 400 Block Falling Leaf/Bumpers – Brianne Maze (31), Mascoutah
Saturday, Dec. 12
Suspicious Vehicle – 400 block Turquoise/Sirtak
Reckless Driving – 600 block Mortar/Glander
Sunday, Dec. 13
Domestic Disturbance – 700 block Moorland/Sirtak
Vehicle Lock-Out – N. Market/Rettig
Subject Removal – 500 block S. Railway/Sirtak
Suspicious Person – 800 block N. 1st/Weck
Traffic Accident – Over $500 – 6th & Rt. 161/Glander
Disturbance – 400 block Falling Leaf/Glander
Failure to Yield – 6th & Rt. 161/Glander – Trevor Rieck (22), O’Fallon
Monday, Dec. 14
Disturbance – 600 block E. South/Glander
Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Veres
Disturbance – 400 block Falling Leaf/Sunnquist
Investigation – 200 block N. County/Lasica
Well Being Check – 9800 block Perrin/Watkins
Parking Violation – Hayden & Beller/Watkins
Harassing/Nuisance/Obscene Call – 1000 block W. Green/Watkins
Disorderly Conduct – 1000 block Madison/Donovan
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Property Damage – Non-Criminal – 600 block South & Maine/Lasica
Mentally Ill Subject – 700 block E. Main/Weinel
Alarm – 9600 block Winchester/Sunnquist
Domestic Disturbance – 8900 block Christ Rd/Watkins
Property Damage – Non-Criminal – 200 block Phillips/Independence/Veres
Wednesday, Dec. 17
Assist Other Agency – 8900 block Rt. 4/Rettig
Assist Other Agency – I-64/Rettig
Identity Theft – 500 block N. August/Sirtak
Identity Theft – S. County/Rettig
Information – 200 block W. South/Bumpers
Traffic Accident – Injury Rt. 4 & Perrin/Glander
Criminal Damage To Property <$500 – 1400 block Timberbrook/Bumpers
Thursday, Dec. 18
Information – Hayden/Sirtak
Animal Complaint – 900 block W. Corrington/Sirtak
Overdose – Drugs – 600 block S. Independence/Sirtak
Traffic Accident – Over $500 – 8400 block Rt. 4/Sirtak