Fairview Heights Council Votes Down Adding Library Tax

By Randy Pierce

[email protected]

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – By the narrowest of margins, during a special meeting of the Fairview Heights City Council held on Tuesday, December 22, legislation that could have resulted in the implementation of a real estate tax to support the operation of the local library went as it has for the last 25 or more years, meaning there will again be no such tax initiated for the fiscal year beginning May 1, 2021.

The results of the vote on this issue prompted Mayor Mark Kupsky to make a stern, ominous statement to close out the meeting, “We will have to do some reductions in services to cover that funding.”

The mayor made this comment because, according a state law which the city is compelled to follow, the library’s request for $805,000 to cover its budget for 2021-22 will have to come from the city’s general fund which is also used to support day-to-day operations of all of its departments like police, public works and more.

And with the coronavirus pandemic existing as a major factor in huge losses in terms of the city’s income this year, because that revenue is very heavily based on retail sales tax, Kupsky was foreseeing the need to cover the library’s costs by cutting back on the amount of money budgeted for those other departments.

The actual ordinance upon which the council voted regarding this matter was set up so that a yes vote meant there would be no library tax. This is because the ordinance was worded in way that it called for an “abating” of the library tax, meaning that it would not be imposed on local property owners.

Every year for decades, the council has approved the levy of a tax for the library but then coupled this with a follow-up ordinance establishing the abatement of the tax, therefore declaring it would not be collected.

Aldermen voting yes to abate the tax at the December 22 meeting were Anthony Le Flore, Frank Menn, Pat Peck, Denise Williams and Harry Zimmerman. Opposed to the tax abatement were Pat Baeske, Joshua Frawley, Bill Poletti and Brenda Wagner. Alderman Ryan Vickers cast a vote of “present” meaning his vote is added to the majority of those cast by the others.

So, with Vickers voting present, he was considered a yes on the tax abatement which made the final result six in favor and four opposed.

Had the ordinance gone the other direction, the process would have been set in motion for the city to collect enough of a property tax, the first in its 51-year history, and being required to designate it to cover the aforementioned $805,000 cited by the library’s board of trustees.

As underscored by City Attorney Garrett Hoerner at this meeting and a committee meeting earlier this month where the tax abatement was discussed, the Illinois library law has been a ruling factor in these deliberations.

This is because the law spells out that the amount of money presented by the library board as being needed for 2021-22 is not negotiable and that it has to be funded by either the city itself or through the tax which will now not materialize, for the foreseeable future, as a result of the council’s decision.

The decision to move ahead on this cannot be changed or altered at this point because, as Hoerner has made very clear, if the tax to support the library were approved, it had to be done before the end of the calendar year in order for the process concerning its implementation on 2021 tax bills to transpire in time for this to occur. This scenario was the predominant cause in justifying the holding of the special city council meeting three days before Christmas.

In prior less-stressful years from an economic standpoint, meetings of the city council and its committees were generally shut down from about mid-December until the start of the new year so in observance of the holiday season.

The city’s general fund from which the library’s monetary will come from by and large pays for employee salaries, benefits, social security, insurance coverage, supplies, utilities, vehicles, vehicle maintenance and much more.