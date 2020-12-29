Danny Wayne Icenhour, 52, born May 7, 1968 in Fayetteville, NC passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Finley and Virginia, nee, Greene, Icenhour and brothers, Ricky and Tony Icenhour.

Danny was a 1986 graduate of West Wilkes High School, Miller’s Creek, NC and attended Appalachian State University, Boone, NC on a wrestling scholarship. Danny was a very loving husband and devoted father, full of life, loved his Tar Heels, Dodgers and Cowboys, even though they let him down. He was an avid fisherman and loved to sing songs, even though he got the words wrong. Danny was a Sunday morning chef and manager of Hobby Lobby in Fairview Heights.

Danny is survived by his wife, Jennifer Gates Icenhour; daughter, Hailey Nicole Icenhour and fiancée, Austin LaPlante of St. Louis, MO; son, Tyler Finley Icenhour of Mascoutah, IL; father, John Murphy of New York; in-laws, Bill and Ruth Harris and Joe Gates of Wilkesboro, NC; brothers, Mark Icenhour (Jennifer) of Wilkesboro, NC, Stephen Icenhour of Lenoir, NC, Brian Icenhour of Wilkesboro, NC, Jim (Sandy) Murphy of Clarksville, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

In lieu of all other gifts, the family request that donations be made, in Danny’s memory, to the Mascoutah Food Pantry, 17 West Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Mom’s on a Mission, Inc., 440 McBride Ave., Dupo, IL 62239.

Funeral: Due to the current COVID pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.