Illinois Driver Services Facilities Set to Reopen Jan. 5

Driver’s license and ID card expiration dates extended to June 1, 2021

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding the public that Driver Services facilities statewide are reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Face masks are required, and social distancing and other safety measures will remain in place. White is reminding the public that driver’s licenses and ID card expiration dates have been extended until June 1, 2021. As a result, people do not need to rush to visit a facility, especially during winter weather conditions.

Additionally, White stressed that many transactions can be conducted online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com instead of waiting at a Driver Services facility. Some of these services include:

• Renewing a license plate sticker;

• Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers;

• Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs);

• Obtaining a driver record abstract;

• Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports; and

• Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact [email protected]

In an effort to reduce facility visits for in-person service, White has expanded online renewals for driver’s licenses and ID cards. Not everyone qualifies, particularly those who are required to pass a written or road test. For qualifying drivers, individuals will receive a letter with a unique PIN approximately 90 days before the expiration date. The PIN is required to renew online. For more information on determining one’s eligibility for online renewal, visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com and click on “Read more on how to renew your driver’s license or ID card online” near the top of the main page.

More than 34,000 customers have already taken advantage of the expanded driver’s license and ID card online renewal program, which results in fewer customers waiting in person at Driver Services facilities.

“Throughout this pandemic, my commitment has been to do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents and my employees, while providing services to the people of Illinois,” said White. “This remains our goal and guides our decision making.”

To ensure the public’s health and safety, customers visiting Driver Services facilities, along with Secretary of State employees, will be required to wear face masks. Plexiglass dividers have been installed at all workstations and tape has been applied to the floor in 6-foot intervals to follow social distancing guidelines, which limits the number of customers inside a facility. As a result, customers should come prepared to wait outside in cold weather because of the limited number of people allowed in a facility at one time.

For drive tests, employees will wear face masks and face shields due to the close proximity with the customer inside the vehicle. Customers will be required to wear face masks. Disposable plastic will be used to cover the vehicle seats during the drive test and then discarded immediately after the conclusion of the drive test.