Tax to Support Fairview Heights Library Can Still Happen

By Randy Pierce

[email protected]

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Even though the Fairview Heights City Council voted at a special meeting in late December by a slim margin to abate the collection of a tax to support the local library, the possibility for the establishment of such a tax still exists, but only if one of two alternative processes is addressed and moves forward.

Whether or not the necessary steps will be taken by the library board of trustees and the city council or a group of citizens to bring about the establishment of a taxing district for this purpose is yet to be initiated and decided upon.

As things stand now, the city government, already reeling from a huge loss in sales tax income, which is used as the primary source for funding its day-to-day operations, will be turning to its general fund, as it has for the past 40 or so years, again beginning the start of the new fiscal year on May 1, to support the library.

That sales tax loss of revenue, already in the millions with further discouraging results anticipated in the months ahead, has been

attributed to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the related restrictions and/or influence it has had on local restaurant dining and shopping at retail stores, the City of Fairview Heights’ predominant source of income since it does not collect a municipal property tax.

According to City Attorney Garrett Hoerner, state law allows two options for the setting up of a library district which would collect a tax from local property owners to pay for the operation of the library. This district would function completely independent of the city and be governed by an elected board of trustees or directors, chosen on a ballot by voters just like other public officials. Those individuals serving on the current library board are appointed by the mayor with approval of the city council.

One process that would bring about the library taxing district for the first time in Fairview Heights’ history, and which would have the facility function similarly to what is done in other area communities like Collinsville, Caseyville, Freeburg, New Athens and Smithton, meaning they generate their own revenue from taxes rather than the municipality’s general fund, involves a joint resolution action, Hoerner said.

By this, he explained, the library board as it currently exists, would pass a resolution asking that the city council support converting the library from municipal status to that of a district.

If the city council then passes legislation within 60 days to support this idea, Hoerner continued, then the conversion to a library taxing district with an elected governing board would occur.

The second method that could lead to such a district in Fairview Heights, according to Hoerner, is for a minimum of 10 per cent of people living in the city to sign and file a petition calling for a public referendum asking voters to approve or deny moving ahead with the library taxing district. An election would be held to address the question as soon as the legal parameters concerning it would allow.

Under the scenario currently in place, the appointed library board, with input from the facility’s director, sets a dollar amount every year concerning what is needed from the city to operate the library. This total is non-negotiable, per the state’s library act, with the city having two options, either designate that money out of its general fund or tax property owners to generate it. It was on December 22 that the majority of the city council voted to not implement the library tax, abating it for the 2021-22 fiscal year.