‘Trekking’ Clean-Up Slated For Jan. 9

By Randy Pierce

[email protected]

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – In order to help make Fairview Heights look good to start the new year, the local “Trekking for Trash” group will be out this Saturday, January 9, picking up litter along roadsides and next to major thoroughfares, provided that the weather will be conducive to allowing it.

Volunteer members of the Fairview Heights Beautification Commission and others interested in keeping the city clean meet at 8 a.m. at the rear parking lot of the Walgreen’s store at the corner of North Illinois Street and Lincoln Trail then set out to cover different parts of the city.

Additional helpers are always welcome and anyone who would like to join in the clean-up should contact Mark Burgdorf, chairman of the “trekking for trash” effort, at (618) 580-4136, by e-mail to [email protected] or report to the above-mentioned location shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday. In case of bad weather, the pick-up will be canceled.

Burgdorf was particularly pleased as a result of the December “trekking” effort but was quick to add that Frank Scott Parkway east of Illinois Route 159 was very heavily littered.

Efforts are made for volunteers to cover thoroughfares like Lincoln Highway, Illinois Route 159, Frank Scott Parkway on both sides of 159, Lincoln Trail, Plaza Drive, Union Hill Road/Sullivan Drive and Ashland Avenue. Safety vests and trash bags are provided to participants who should also wear brightly-colored clothing so they are more visible to motorists. Highly recommended additionally for volunteer trekkers are gloves, not only for warmth for also for protection from substances or items they may be touching.

The community volunteers and members of the Beautification Commission start at Walgreen’s then begin by circulating throughout the city’s central business area picking up litter to help enhance the community’s image and appearance while realizing the auxiliary advantages of the beneficial exercise this activity provides.

Since taking over as the coordinator of this effort, Burgdorf has designated the project as “Trekking for Trash.” The more volunteers who join in with this litter pick-up effort, the more territory can be covered. The targeted areas are where a lot of napkins, paper cups, bags and other debris seem to blow toward, accumulate or get deposited from passing vehicles or pedestrians.

Volunteers, who can be any age but if they are 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, are assigned areas branching out from the meeting place so that they can collect litter and debris to be placed in the bags that are transported away for disposal.

This project represents an opportunity for those required to perform community service credit to do so. For further information, call Burgdorf at 580-4136 or send e-mail to him at [email protected]

Local businesses, clubs, organizations or other groups have always been welcomed to join in and may make advance arrangements to participate in the clean-up program by contacting Burgdorf.