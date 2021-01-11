Form Available for Vaccine Information

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Residents of St. Clair County or individuals who work in St. Clair County wishing to be kept up to date on the availability of coronavirus vaccines may complete and submit a form which will help health department staff determine the demand and plan for the administration of the vaccine.

As announced by St. Clair County Health Department Executive Director Barbara Hohlt, the six-page easily completed form can be found on the Facebook profiles of either the health department or county emergency management agency.

Along with pertinent explanatory information, the form is also accessible by going to https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department/covid-19-information/vaccine-notification.

For those who do not have Internet access, a call to the health department at 618-233-7703 is a way to make arrangements to get the form sent to their homes.

Hohlt stressed that the form is not to be considered as a registration for a vaccine but instead is being utilized as a tool to assist in the planning for how it will be distributed. Anyone completing the form will be added to a list for receiving updates on the availability, timing and scheduling for the vaccine.

Vaccines are currently being given to health care workers including those at hospitals and care facilities. Limited supplies of the vaccine are coming into the county in incremental quantities but are being administered as quickly as possible, according to Samantha Bierman, emergency response coordinator for the St. Clair County Health Department.

The basic information to be entered into the form includes the individual’s name, address, zip code, date of birth, e-mail address, phone number and check box questions concerning whether or not he or she is a health care worker, frontline worker (first responders, postal service, public transit, daycare, education, grocery store and others) or falling into a category of essential workers which are listed on the form.

There is also a check box question concerning any high-risk medical conditions the individual may have, including an advisory to consult your physician for any recommendations based on your personal health status.

At this time, no one under the age of 16 will be able to receive a vaccination, she noted.