December 22, 1989 – December 16, 2020

Jonathan Patrick Muston, 30, of Mascoutah, Illinois walked into the outstretched arms of Jesus on December 16, 2020. We sadly say goodbye to a sweet and tender soul.

Son of John Muston and Patricia Derickson (Jung) of Mascoutah. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Inez (Sue) Muston of New Baden, and Paul and Margarite Jung of Mascoutah.

Jonathan is survived by a sister, Dusty (JC) Stanley and brothers, Micah (Jennifer) Derickson and Shaun (Kelly) Muston, and many nieces and nephews.

He was a much loved “funcle”, and cousin and brother. He was blessed with a family who loved him and many good friends.

These are some thoughts from his friends and family.

Jon always made the best of everything…

He had the warmest most amazing hugs in all the world

Friend to anyone who needed a shoulder to lean on…

You were always there when a friend needed someone…

John was a very good friend, like a big brother – a mentor, always there for me…

Your smiling face will be greatly missed…

That smile of yours that could light up a room…

Jon Always knew how to put a smile on my face…

We will cherish our memories of you…

You were a special kind of person…

Jon brought light into a room…

Jon, you’ll always hold a place in my heart no one will ever be able to fill…

You were always so nice to people…

Everyone who met him loved him. He was the sweetest…

I wish I could hear your advice just one more time…

For always being a shoulder I could cry on…

You left a lot of footprints behind and you will be very missed…

I hope you are up there doing what you do best and watching over us…

Awesome dude…

Well rounded man and an overall amazing human being…

The fan guy in the room and he life of the party, or as I saw many times the guy who suddenly put on a sober face to arbitrate an argument where both sides came out better friends that they went in without fighting…

You were a brother to all…

Caring, sweet and loving person…

Thanks to all you have reached out to our family during this time.

Jonathan, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure and you are loved beyond words.

You were an amazing man, a sweet son and we will miss you. Till we meet again. Love, your mom.

Jonathan was a “Gift of Life” Organ and Tissue Donor.

We will be holding a “Celebration” of Jon’s life for family and friends this spring. Date to be announced.

Memorials may be made to NLEC in St. Louis to help the homeless. New Life Evangelistic Center, P.O.Box 473, St. Louis, MO 63166

John 3:16

James 1:17

The Hardest Thing

The hardest thing I’ve ever done,

I’m just about to do.

Remembering one of the sweetest souls,

That I ever knew.

Jonathan, beloved son, brother, uncles and friend

You will never be forgotten

Our hearts will never mend,

Until we gaze upon your face again.

Remembering those hugs and kisses, laughter and tears,

Watching you grow into an amazing man through the years

How I long for one more day.

To see you smile in your tender way.

You lit up every room you were in,

You gave great advice to those in need.

Friends cried on your shoulder,

You were the life of the party indeed.

You were a friend to all,

And had a generous heart,

Your advice broke down walls,

And friendships would restart.

No amount of makeup your niece’s put on you,

Could disguise the sweetness in your big brown eyes.

You even tried a backbend and you hung in there for a while.

You earned the name of “Funcle”,

Those memories make me smile.

You always made the best of what life had,

And now we are trying to do the same.

Our hearts are full of love but very sad…

You left us too soon.

In know you are in a place,

Of beauty, love and no more pain.

How I wish to see your face,

Waiting for the day I will again.

Love you, big sis