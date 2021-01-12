Richard V. Johnson

Richard V. “Rick” Johnson, 63, of Mascoutah born October 18, 1957 in Breese IL, died Sunday, January 10, 2021 from injuries sustained in a head on collision.

Rick was a 1975 graduate from Wesclin High School in New Baden. He was a professional painter, taper and wallpaper hanger with Painters Local 85. He was an avid dart and pool player in his day, loved a good competition of cards, especially Texas Hold’em and Euchre. Rick loved to play the lotto and buy raffle tickets. He was a member of the Looking Glass Corvette Club and loved taking his car out for a drive and stopping by Shorty’s Tavern to check in. He also was a big volunteer at the Mascoutah Homecoming and painted the stage and all the booths, each year, to make sure it all looked good for the picnic. Two weeks later, Rick would be volunteering at Holy Childhood Church Picnic working the chicken frying stand. Rick liked to act hard on the outside, but he had a heart of gold and would help many in need, and always had a smile.

Rick is preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Johnson and his mother-in-law, Patricia Knoth.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Phyllis A., nee Knoth, Johnson; two daughters, Lisa (Gary) Fertig, Melissa (Jarrod) Zwetow; grandchildren, Katie, Kevin and Collin Fertig and Emily Zwetow; his parents, Edward and Jeannette, nee Wolters, Johnson; sister, Doris (Jerry) Goodwin; father-in-law, Harold Knoth, Sr.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold (Joyce) Knoth, Jr.; aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and many good friends.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made Richard Johnson Grandchildren Education Fund, c/o Citizens Community Bank, P.O. Box 157, Mascoutah, IL 62258.

Condolences may be share with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 AM Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL.

A funeral Mass will be held from 11:30 AM Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will follow at Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois