Deadline Approaches To Submit YMCA Survey

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

MASCOUTAH – January 22 will be the last day to complete your YMCA survey. The online survey is located at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MascoutahYMCA or go to the Mascoutah Herald website at heraldpubs.com and click on the YMCA banner on the right of the screen.

The 15-minute survey deals with the activities a YMCA in Mascoutah could offer to local households. It could potentially include a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center, aquatics, a variety of indoor & outdoor sports and recreation programs, programs for seniors and active older adults, and a variety of programs for children and teens.

Regardless of whether you are for or against a Mascoutah YMCA, please make you voice heard by completing the survey. The information will be extremely valuable in the decision process.

Possible locations may include a facility located north and west of the Mascoutah Dog Park on 10th Street or north of the Mascoutah Middle School on 6th Street. These sites are just considerations at this time.

An exploratory committee was formed last year to learn if there was interest in a Mascoutah YMCA. The committee includes:

Tim Boyce – Boyce, Hund & Associates, and the Mascoutah Finance Committee

Charles Jefferson – Mascoutah Economic Development Commission

Mayor Jerry Daugherty

City Manager Brad Myers

Councilman Pat McMahan and Mascoutah Improvement Association member

Councilman Mike Baker

Don Taylor

Tony Sax – Sax Speedi Chek and member of the Mascoutah Economic Development Commission

Steve Heizer – Mascoutah Park Board member and president of the Mascoutah Improvement Association

Kay Conolly – Mascoutah Library Board

Nancy Larson – president of the Mascoutah Library Board

Debbie Cameron – senior vice president of Citizens Community Bank

Mike Siegel – senior vice president of First Federal Savings Bank.

According to the YMCA national website: “At the Y, strengthening community is our cause. Every day, we work side-by-side with our neighbors to make sure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has the opportunity to learn and grow.”

The Y has 2,700 locations in 10,000 communities across the country that offers programs to 22 million people (13 million adults and 9 million youth) of all ages, incomes, backgrounds and abilities.

The YMCA is the nation’s leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Over nine million youth are taking a greater interest in learning; making smarter life choices;and cultivating the values, skills and relationships that lead to positive behaviors, the pursuit of higher education and goal achievement.

To learn more about the national YMCA, visit ymca.net.