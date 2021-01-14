LIHEAP Assistance Available at Mascoutah Senior Center

Missy Schmidtke with Age Smart will be seeing people at the Mascoutah Senior Center (227 N. Market Street, Mascoutah) in person on Thursday, January 21, from 9 AM – 1:30 PM by appointment to assist with LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program). Please call the Mascoutah Senior Center at 566-8758 to set up an appointment.

LIHEAP requires in person appointments. Masks will be required.

Age Smart asks that you have copies of the required documents you are required to bring in already made beforehand for your appointment. If you do not have access to a printer please contact the Center prior to your appointment to have copies made. Age Smart will not be able to make copies at your appointment. This year there are no age requirements to apply for LIHEAP.

Missy will also be accepting telephone assistance calls only (no in person appointments) for assistance with Senior Benefits during this time. She will be able to offer assistance with reduced license plate stickers, Medicaid or Medicare and counseling for the elderly to be able to stay in their homes as long as possible, home care and senior companions, etc. Please call the Center to schedule a telephone appointment on January 21.

LIHEAP (Energy Assistance) requires you to bring the following documents:

1. Social Security Card for all household members (Copy)

2. ID cards or Drivers Licenses for person(s) listed on the energy bill. (copy)

3. Income for all household members for the 30 days prior to the application. (Example: pay stubs, social security award(s) letter, statements of Social Security direct deposit, pension awards letter). No less than 2 months old. *Must bring the original document to show..

4. Most current power bill (Ameren, City of Mascoutah, propane, other vendor bills for gas, electric, etc.)

5. Disconnect Notice, if applicable (must be a current original disconnect notice)

6. Rent receipt, if applicable or lease agreement. Must be an original document. If you own your own home you do not need to bring proof of ownership.

The income guidelines are $2,127 or under for a household of 1; $2,873 or under for a household of 2; $3,620 for a household of 3; $4,367 for a household of 4. if you have a household of 4 or more please contact Age Smart at 618-222-256 and ask for Missy for income requirements.

If you have any questions about the above items to bring, please contact Missy at Age Smart (618-222-2561.