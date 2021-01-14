Future Cloudy for Fairview Heights Baseball/Softball Leagues

By Randy Pierce

[email protected]

Lack of support from parents, financial distress and the coronavirus pandemic are cited as three factors clouding the future of the Fairview Heights Khoury League (Fairview Heights Softball and Baseball Club), according to a recent announcement from its president, Ed Mullenschlader.

In message sent out to the community, Mullenschlader stated that while this is usually the time of year when plans are made for registering local boys and girls to play in the upcoming season’s competition, some major issues are stalling those plans.

The board of directors for the organization, Mullenschlader said, is supposed to have at least 12 members, according to its by-laws, but that number has shrunk to five which, while making it tough to put the season together, did not completely deter things enough to keep it from moving forward in the immediate past.

Compounding the difficulty, however, with maintaining the board overseeing the league’s operations, however, Mullenschlader added, are the facts that two very active and important members of it are moving out of the area and another three families have children who have reached an age where they are too old to participate. Fortunately, those parents making up the latter category are still willing to help as best they can.

Mullenschlader additionally addressed the financial status of the local league, prefacing his statement with, “I know that this is something that everyone hates to talk about, but we can’t run this without money.”

The operating budget of the local league relies very heavily on donations from businesses in the community, something about which Mullenschlader comments, “If it were not for them, we would not have lasted this long.”

Insurance, electric utility service, trash disposal, equipment, uniforms and maintenance of the fields used for games all enter into the cost of operating the league. Mullenschlader believes that the coronavirus pandemic has hurt businesses so much, he feels unsure about how much support will come from them now, “due to the fact that they are barely hanging on themselves.”

This means the cost charged to families, to help offset the expenses, will have to be increased, he went on, noting, “We don’t have money in the bank for rainy days like this.”

Mullenschlader said other teams and organizations in the area that compete with those in Fairview Heights “have the luxury to be supported by their city but we don’t,” recognizing how the heavy loss of sales tax revenue experienced by the city here has it in a condition of deep financial stress also.

The pandemic itself is yet still another complication entering this picture because Mullenschlader said there is no certainty if the ball games for children of both genders ages three to 14 will be permitted or disallowed because of the status of frequently changing mitigation restrictions.

Then even if the games can take place, usually beginning in mid to late April, he wonders if families will feel comfortable enough with permitting their children to play or be allowed or feel at ease enough to attend and watch.

Mullenschlader is calling upon the community, particularly those with children who are within the age range of those qualified to play, and anyone else to provide feedback and ideas to address this situation.

“The organization has been around for a long time and I hate to see it go away,” Mullenschlader commented. “That being said, we will not be able to continue to operate in this business model for long. Please give me some feedback and let me know if you are willing to commit to help.”

The local baseball and softball teams play their home games on fields located behind and south of the Caseyville Township building at 10001 Bunkum Road.

Programs offered as part of the spring and summer competition include tee-ball for younger aged participants, machine pitching for those a bit older and both baseball and softball for third grade and up. Most games and practice sessions are scheduled during weekday evenings during a season usually taking place from mid-April through June.

Established in 1956, the local league was originally affiliated with the George Khoury Association of Baseball Leagues.

Mullenschlader may be reached at 618-304-3422 or by e-mail to [email protected]