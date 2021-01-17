Access Card Renewals for Mascoutah Yard Waste Drop Off Site

MASCOUTAH – It is time to renew your yard waste drop off site access card. If you would like to renew your yard waste access card for the Yard Waste Drop-off Site, please fill out the renewal form and return it with your $25 annual fee to the City of Mascoutah Administration Office. Renewal form and payment may be made a few different ways this year. You may return the renewal form to [email protected], our drop box attached to City Hall, return the form and payment via mail to City Hall, or call 618-566-2964 ext. 121. The renewal fee can be paid by cash, check or credit card.

Reminder: Access Cards For Residents And Property Owners Only

You must live or own property within the corporate limits of Mascoutah. This card is for yard waste collected from your property only. One Access Card per property. $10.00 replacement fee for lost/misplaced access cards.

Renewing your access card will provide access to the facility from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022. Each year you will need to renew your card for the next twelve month period.

If you choose not to renew your access card it will be deactivated on April 1, 2021. Please return unused access cards to the City of Mascoutah Administration Office.

No commercial landscaping use, no other non-resident use.

Following is the list of items that are permitted to be dropped off:

Compostable Items

Leaves

Flower trimmings

Garden trimmings

Grass clippings

Tree and Wood Material

Sticks

Shrubbery trimmings

Tree trimmings

Tree limbs no longer than 10’ in length

Christmas trees free of all ornaments

Compostable lawn/leaf bags

Following is the list of items that are NOT permitted to be dropped off:

Trash/garbage bags

Tree stumps

Plastic pots

Trash or garbage

Construction or demolition waste

Painted, pressure treated wood, railroad ties or landscaping timbers

Sod, dirt or rocks

Wood chips

Manufactured materials of any type

Please contact the City Hall Administration Office at (618) 566-2964 x501 with any questions.