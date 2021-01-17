Access Card Renewals for Mascoutah Yard Waste Drop Off Site
MASCOUTAH – It is time to renew your yard waste drop off site access card. If you would like to renew your yard waste access card for the Yard Waste Drop-off Site, please fill out the renewal form and return it with your $25 annual fee to the City of Mascoutah Administration Office. Renewal form and payment may be made a few different ways this year. You may return the renewal form to [email protected], our drop box attached to City Hall, return the form and payment via mail to City Hall, or call 618-566-2964 ext. 121. The renewal fee can be paid by cash, check or credit card.
Reminder: Access Cards For Residents And Property Owners Only
You must live or own property within the corporate limits of Mascoutah. This card is for yard waste collected from your property only. One Access Card per property. $10.00 replacement fee for lost/misplaced access cards.
Renewing your access card will provide access to the facility from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022. Each year you will need to renew your card for the next twelve month period.
If you choose not to renew your access card it will be deactivated on April 1, 2021. Please return unused access cards to the City of Mascoutah Administration Office.
No commercial landscaping use, no other non-resident use.
Following is the list of items that are permitted to be dropped off:
Compostable Items
Leaves
Flower trimmings
Garden trimmings
Grass clippings
Tree and Wood Material
Sticks
Shrubbery trimmings
Tree trimmings
Tree limbs no longer than 10’ in length
Christmas trees free of all ornaments
Compostable lawn/leaf bags
Following is the list of items that are NOT permitted to be dropped off:
Trash/garbage bags
Tree stumps
Plastic pots
Trash or garbage
Construction or demolition waste
Painted, pressure treated wood, railroad ties or landscaping timbers
Sod, dirt or rocks
Wood chips
Manufactured materials of any type
Please contact the City Hall Administration Office at (618) 566-2964 x501 with any questions.