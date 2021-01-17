UPDATE: Homicide Victim Identified

On January 17, the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad (MCS) was able to identify the victim in this homicide investigation.

He is identified as

Keith G. Carter

AKA- ‘Lil 2”

AKA- “TJ”

Black Male Age 36

Riverview Dr.

St. Louis, MO.

Carter was known to be around 14th and Clark in St. Louis, MO.

Anyone with information about who Carter may have been with prior to his death is asked to contact the MCS at 618-825-5200 or the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2051.

Press Release: Sunday, January 17

According to a release from St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren, the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad (MCS) continues to investigate the death of the male found along Emerald Mound Road near Lebanon.

At this time the MCS is asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim found on Saturday afternoon January 16th, 2021.

The victim is described as a smaller Black male, possibly in his 30’s with a beard. He has a tattoo of “69” under his right eye, and a large tattoo of “CMC” across his abdomen. He was wearing torn light gray/blue jeans, and a black Harley-Davidson leather jacket, and a black and orange Denver Broncos ball cap with the letters “DEN” on the front and “VER” on the side.

“We believe that he may be from the City of St. Louis and may frequent homeless areas.”

Anyone who has information about who this person may be, or the circumstances of his death is asked to call the MCS at 618-825-5200 or the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2051.

Original Release: Janaury 16

On 01/16/2021 at approximately 2:45 pm the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a man down on Emerald Mound Road outside of Lebanon in rural St. Clair County.

The man was found approximately 1 mile east of Il. Rt. 4 in the lot of the township rock pile.

Deputies discovered an unknown black male who was deceased at the scene near the rock pile.

The Sheriff’s Department was not able to identify the subject and the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad was called out to assist in the investigation. It is believed the victim died from an intentional act, but the possible cause of death is not being released at this time.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages, with a total of 21 investigators working this case.

Anyone with information can call the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200 or the Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2051.