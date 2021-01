Mascoutah Police Department – January 8 thru January 14

Friday, Jan. 8

Reckless Driving – 9800 block Perrin/Glander

Well Being Check – 600 block E. South/Glander

Parking Violations – 400 block E. Church/Glander

Traffic Accident – Over $500 – Rt. 4 & Hayden/Rettig

Assist Other Agency – I-64 & Rt. 4/Sirtak

Disobey Stop Sign – Rt. 4 & Hayden/Rettig – Frank Woodruff (71), Gallatin, MO

Saturday, Jan. 9

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 200 block Laura/Heinen

Suspicious Vehicle – Green & Jefferson/Sirtak

Juvenile Complaint – 400 block Elm/Glander

Alarm – 400 block S. Railway/Weck

Disturbance – 300 block Douglas/Glander

Animal Complaint – 500 block Jackson/Rettig

Sunday, Jan. 10

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & Airport/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – Lebanon/Rettig

Well Being Check – 100 block N. County/Glander

Traffic Accident – Fatal – 6th & Fuesser/Bumpers

Mentally Ill Subject – Police Dept./Sirtak

Ordinance – Animal At Large – 800 block W. South /Heinen

Assist Other Agency – Swansea/Sirtak

Violation Order Protection – 700 block N. Jefferson/Rettig

Failure to Yield-Intersection 6th and Fuesser/Bumpers – Parker Bridges (16), Mascoutah

Dog at Large – 800 Block W. South/Rettig – Douglas Bobzin (43), Mascoutah

Monday, Jan. 11

Ambulance Call – 9900 block Grodeon Rd/Donovan

Public Service Call – 200 block N. Market/Heinen

Well Being Check – Michelle/Donovan

Standby/Keep The Peace – 900 block W. Church/Sunnquist

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Alarms – N. Market /Heinen

Investigation – 100 block S. Lebanon/Donovan

Ordinance – Accumulation Garbage – 500 block N. 4th/Veres

Ordinance – Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle – 600 block Joseph/Heinen

Intoxicated Subject – 900 block W. Main/Veres

Warrant – In State – Weatherby/Veres

No Valid Registration – 400 Block S.10th/Lasica – Richard Bailey (65), Mascoutah

Suspended License – Weatherby at Kankakee/Veres – Brandon Young (29), Mascoutah

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Suspicious Person – 1200 block Larkspur/Glander

Ambulance Call – Legacy Place/Weck

Animal Complaint – 200 block Douglas/Glander

911 Hangup Call – High School/Sunnquist

Well Being Check – 300 block S. Lebanon/Sunnquist

Ordinance – Open Burning Debris – 600 block W. Main/Veres

Vehicle Lock-Out – 9800 block Perrin/Weck

Reckless Driving – Rt. 4 & Perrin/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency – St. Clair Co/Veres

Battery-Make Physical Contact – 300 block E. Main /Rettig

Parking Violation – 1000 block W. Green/Sirtak

Thursday, Jan. 14

Alarm – 600 block W. Church/Glander

Vehicle Lock Out – 9800 block Perrin/Bumpers

Suspicious Person – High School/Rettig