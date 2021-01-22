Police To Investigate Reports of Aggressive Dogs at Dog Park

By Chief Scott Waldrup

Mascoutah Police Department

Recently, I have received complaints concerning persons attending the Mascoutah Dog Park with dogs who are “aggressive.” If occurring, this is a danger to others attending the dog park and the dogs which accompany them there for the lawful use of the park.

The following is a copy of the city code detailing the regulations for the dog park:

Additional rules and regulations for the Mascoutah Dog Park are as follows:(1)Hours of operation are dawn to dusk.(2)Use park at your own risk.(3)Owners are legally responsible for the behavior of their dog(s) at all times.(4)Dogs must be leashed while entering and exiting the park.(5)Dog waste must be cleaned up by their owners immediately.(6)Owners must be within the dog park and supervising their dog with leash readily available.(7)Dog handlers must be at least 16 years of age.(8) Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult and supervised at all times.(9)Aggressive dogs must be removed immediately.(10)Dogs should be under voice control.(11)The following are prohibited from entering the Mascoutah Dog Park:(i)Human and dog food/treats.(ii)Glass containers.(iii)Dogs in heat.(iv) Sick dogs.(v) Aggressive dogs.(vi) Puppies (under four months).

I would hope that these types of situations could be worked out amongst the citizens utilizing the park, without police intervention. If my dog became aggressive with any person or another dog, I would immediately remove my dog from the park to avoid any dangerous situation. However, if anyone encounters a similar situation, which cannot be resolved amicably, they should immediately contact the police department for assistance.

Just to be clear, you can expect my officers to respond and investigate the incident. If it is determined by the officer that any dog shows signs of aggressive behavior, the officer will have the owner immediately remove the dog from the park. If compliance is not achieved, the officer will cite the owner, under the above stated ordinance. Depending on the severity of the complaint, the officer may issue a notice to the owner that the “aggressive” dog will be banned from the park for future use. This will ensure the safe usage of the dog park for all members of the public.

In addition, the public should be conscious of the fact that they could be civilly liable for any injury to another person or another’s dog by an “aggressive” dog.

This boils down to using “common sense and sound judgment” while being conscientious to the protection and fears of others. I urge all members of the public to keep this in mind in order for my officers to not have to take enforcement action.