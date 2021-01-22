Region 4 Moves to Tier 2 – All Regions out of Tier 3 Mitigations

Indoor dining still not allowed

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced Region 4 (Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington) is moving to Tier 2 effective today. All 11 regions have now moved out of Tier 3 mitigations. If metrics continue to improve or are stable, regions 10 and 11 are on track to advance to Tier 1 on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Information about which tier and phase regions are in can be found at the top of the IDPH website homepage.

“With all regions of Illinois now out of Tier 3, we can now see that the entire state is headed down the right path,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “During the summer, we were on this same path. We know that we must continue to take precautions and be smart about how we relax some of the mitigation measures, which are in place to protect our health and safety.”

“We are pleased to hear our region as whole is trending in the right direction,” said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern. “We will continue to advocate to our residents to mask up, wash their hands, and stay safe so we can continue to increase capacity at our hospitals and reduce our positivity rates. We appreciate the work and partnership of IDPH and Governor Pritzker.”

IDPH will continue to closely monitor test positivity, ICU bed availability, and the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19. Should data show regions trending in the wrong direction, based on the established mitigation metrics, regions could once again find themselves in a higher tier with increase measures.

Tier 2 includse:

• Bars and restaurants

No indoor service

Outdoor, delivery and takeout service may continue

No outdoor tables exceeding six people and must be socially distanced

• Cultural institutions (museums, theaters, etc.)

Open under Phase 4 rules for theaters, cinemas and performing arts centers that show plays, musicals, orchestras, opera and other live or pre-recorded performances

Masks and social distancing are required except when a guest is seated at the venue.

Indoor venues should operate at the lesser of 50 guests or 50% of overall theater or performance space capacity.

Outdoor seated venues should operate at 20% of overall theater or performance space capacity.

• Video gambling and casinos

Open under Phase 4 rules from Illinois Gaming Board

Video gambling restricted to between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily. Food and beverage service at video gambling terminals is not allowed, though carryout and curbside are. Masks required and only one person per terminal is allowed. Social distancing, sanitizing and prevention measures are still in effect.

Casinos may operate between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily at 25% capacity. Food and beverage service is suspended, though carryout and curbside are allowed. Masks required and other social distancing, sanitizing and prevention measures are still in effect.

• Indoor fitness classes

Groups limited to 10, including fitness classes

• Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding in-person school or sports)

Limit to 10 guests indoors and outdoors

• Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% overall capacity indoors and outdoors

Sports follow measures in the All Sport Guidelines

Information about mitigation and resurgence metrics can be found on the IDPH website at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics.