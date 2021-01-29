Mascoutah Police Department: January 15 thru January 21
Friday, Jan. 15
Motorist Assist – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Watkins
Standby/Keep The Peace- 1000 block W. Main/Donovan
Funeral Escort – W. Main/Donovan
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 700 block W. Church/Lasica
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 600 block W. Green/Weinel
Saturday, Jan. 16
Disorderly Conduct – Scheve Park/Watkins
Fire Calls – 11800 block Zimmerman Rd/Heinen
Funeral Escort – W. Main/Heinen
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 300 block W. State/Watkins
Warrant – In State – 9700 block Hayden/Veres
Identity Theft – 300 block Bel Air/Watkins
Well Being Check – 700 block Fountain View/Veres
Disobey Stop Sign – Tenth & Main/Weinel – James Gray (51), St. Louis
Sunday, Jan. 17
Ambulance Calls – 1100 block Widgeon/Weinel
Subject Removal – Cheryl/Watkins
Disturbance – 300 block Mine Rd/Watkins
Alarm – 700 block Fountain View/Heinen
Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 700 block W. Main/Watkins
Disturbance – 300 block Main/Lasica
Suspicious Person – N. Jefferson/Veres
Noise Complaint – 1000 block W. Green/Veres
Monday, Jan. 18
Traffic Accident – Hit & Run – E. Oak/Glander
Assist Other Agency – 7400 Block Richter Rd/Veres
Assist Other Agency – Rt. 4 & Faust Rd/Rettig
Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & I-64/Rettig
Standby – 600 block S. Jefferson/Bumpers
Child Custody Dispute – 1200 block Lear/Veres
Warrant – In State – Nathan & Adam/Veres
Uninsured Vehicle – Main & Jefferson/Veres – Joshua Garrett (20), Mascoutah
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Verbal Disturbance – 100 block W. State/Glander
Ambulance Call – 200 block W. Poplar/Weck
911 Hangup Call – W. Green/Glander
Child Custody Dispute – 1500 block Lincoln/Bumpers
Ordinance – Semi Truck Parking – 800 block W. Harnett/Rettig
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Ambulance Call – 700 block Glenn/Donovan
Traffic Accident-Hit And Run (Private Prop) – 100 block Perrottet/Watkins
Traffic Accident – 700 block N. Jefferson/Weinel
Well Being Check – 700 block Knipp/Weinel
Leaving the Scene of Accident/Improper Lane Usage – 100 Block Perrottet/Watkins – Mary Caulder (29), Belleville
Thursday, Jan. 21
Driving With Suspended/Revoked License – Main & S. Independence/Donovan
Assist Other Agency – 5300 block Pleasant Ridge School Rd/Veres
Vehicle Lock-Out – 300 block Falling Leaf/Watkins
Pedestrian Check – State. Rt. 171/Watkins
Vehicle Lock-Out – 700 block N. Jefferson/Veres
Ordinance – Barking Dog – 9900 block Citation/Weinel
Suspended License – Main and Independence/Donovan – Thomas Friese (32), Granite City
Disobey Traffic Signal – Rt. 4 & 161/Watkins – Chloe Reichardt (25), New Baden
Failure to Notify Sec. of State of Address Change – Main & Church/Rettig – Holly Elser (22), Mascoutah