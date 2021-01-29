Mascoutah Police Department: January 15 thru January 21

Friday, Jan. 15

Motorist Assist – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Watkins

Standby/Keep The Peace- 1000 block W. Main/Donovan

Funeral Escort – W. Main/Donovan

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 700 block W. Church/Lasica

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 600 block W. Green/Weinel

Saturday, Jan. 16

Disorderly Conduct – Scheve Park/Watkins

Fire Calls – 11800 block Zimmerman Rd/Heinen

Funeral Escort – W. Main/Heinen

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 300 block W. State/Watkins

Warrant – In State – 9700 block Hayden/Veres

Identity Theft – 300 block Bel Air/Watkins

Well Being Check – 700 block Fountain View/Veres

Disobey Stop Sign – Tenth & Main/Weinel – James Gray (51), St. Louis

Sunday, Jan. 17

Ambulance Calls – 1100 block Widgeon/Weinel

Subject Removal – Cheryl/Watkins

Disturbance – 300 block Mine Rd/Watkins

Alarm – 700 block Fountain View/Heinen

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 700 block W. Main/Watkins

Disturbance – 300 block Main/Lasica

Suspicious Person – N. Jefferson/Veres

Noise Complaint – 1000 block W. Green/Veres

Monday, Jan. 18

Traffic Accident – Hit & Run – E. Oak/Glander

Assist Other Agency – 7400 Block Richter Rd/Veres

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 4 & Faust Rd/Rettig

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & I-64/Rettig

Standby – 600 block S. Jefferson/Bumpers

Child Custody Dispute – 1200 block Lear/Veres

Warrant – In State – Nathan & Adam/Veres

Uninsured Vehicle – Main & Jefferson/Veres – Joshua Garrett (20), Mascoutah

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Verbal Disturbance – 100 block W. State/Glander

Ambulance Call – 200 block W. Poplar/Weck

911 Hangup Call – W. Green/Glander

Child Custody Dispute – 1500 block Lincoln/Bumpers

Ordinance – Semi Truck Parking – 800 block W. Harnett/Rettig

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Ambulance Call – 700 block Glenn/Donovan

Traffic Accident-Hit And Run (Private Prop) – 100 block Perrottet/Watkins

Traffic Accident – 700 block N. Jefferson/Weinel

Well Being Check – 700 block Knipp/Weinel

Leaving the Scene of Accident/Improper Lane Usage – 100 Block Perrottet/Watkins – Mary Caulder (29), Belleville

Thursday, Jan. 21

Driving With Suspended/Revoked License – Main & S. Independence/Donovan

Assist Other Agency – 5300 block Pleasant Ridge School Rd/Veres

Vehicle Lock-Out – 300 block Falling Leaf/Watkins

Pedestrian Check – State. Rt. 171/Watkins

Vehicle Lock-Out – 700 block N. Jefferson/Veres

Ordinance – Barking Dog – 9900 block Citation/Weinel

Suspended License – Main and Independence/Donovan – Thomas Friese (32), Granite City

Disobey Traffic Signal – Rt. 4 & 161/Watkins – Chloe Reichardt (25), New Baden

Failure to Notify Sec. of State of Address Change – Main & Church/Rettig – Holly Elser (22), Mascoutah