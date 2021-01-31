Limited Reopening of Fairview Heights Library Announced

By Randy Pierce

[email protected]

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Beginning on Monday, February 1, of this week, the Fairview Heights Public Library is now open on a limited basis for both browsing and computer access four days a week.

For those who wish to visit the library and look at books or other items, a maximum limit of 30 minutes for doing so is required so that others will be able to have the same opportunity. The occupancy limit of visitors will be 20 which includes no more than five people in the children’s area at the same time.

The hours for browsing will be from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Lobby pick up of items will be offered during those times and also on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Protective face masks will be required for anyone age two and over inside the library. For those unable to wear face masks, library materials may still be borrowed through the lobby pickup process. Hold requests can be made by calling the library at (618) 489-2070, by using the online catalog at www.fhplibrary.org or by sending an e-mail message to [email protected]

In order to limit close contact among visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic, only four computers in the library will be available for a maximum limit of 60 minutes per person regardless of residency status during the aforementioned Monday through Thursday times except for shutdown occurring at 5:45 p.m.

Because of social distancing guidelines, library staff will not be present to assist computer users. Printing will be available from the computers or by using mobile printing.

Because of the need to reduce the potential for the spread of coronavirus, the library is continuing to not allow meeting room reservations or the use of the public restrooms inside the facility. Book donations are also currently not being accepted.

Continuing also is the practice of accepting returned materials only through use of the outside book drop instead of inside the building at the circulation desk. Books or other borrowed materials that need to be returned should be deposited in the book drop before entering the building.

All returned items will be quarantined for three days before being considered checked in and available for recirculation. No overdue fines will be assessed while such items are in quarantine.

Anyone who is feeling sick, experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 or having been directed to stay isolated as a result of exposure may not enter the library. Because of the constant state of change concerning the pandemic, the library’s policies in regard to access may change on short notice. The patience of patrons is recommended and appreciated because the safety, health and well being of staff and visitors is the top priority.

For further information, call (618) 489-2070 or send e-mail to [email protected] The library is located at 10017 Bunkum Road in the City of Fairview Heights Municipal Complex between the Interstate 64 overpass and Lincoln Trail/St. Clair Avenue.