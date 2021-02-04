Governor: State Public Safety Agencies to Monitor Winter Storm Across the State

Forecasted temperatures have the potential to be the coldest conditions the state has experienced since the polar vortex in January 2019.

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker has directed state public safety agencies to work with state agencies and local jurisdictions to ensure the appropriate resources are available as arctic cold temperatures and snow takes aim on our state.

These forecasted temperatures have the potential to be the coldest conditions we have experienced since the polar vortex that occurred in January 2019. Current forecast models indicate arctic air will move into Illinois February 4 and will last through Monday, Feb. 8. The National Weather Service indicates wind chills could reach -25 in northern Illinois, -20 in central Illinois, and single digits in southern Illinois.

With these extreme temperatures and dangerous wind chills, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) warns that frostbite could set in on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. With that in mind, state public safety agencies want to remind residents to limit unnecessary travel during this period. If you must travel, call ahead of time to ensure that normal operating hours are still in place. This is particularly true for those venturing out for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at drive-thru clinics or seeking COVID testing at outdoor testing sites.

“The team at IDOT will be monitoring the roads, treating them as necessary, and assisting motorists as needed,” said Acting Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Please make sure to have the necessary supplies and equipment in your vehicle should you encounter problems, and do not leave your vehicle in the event of a breakdown. Call for help and wait for assistance to arrive.”

Current road conditions are available 24/7 at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com. Before you leave your home, make sure your vehicle is equipped with an emergency kit. “Preparing well in advance of winter weather is really the best way to cope with dangerous winter weather,” said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, IEMA Director. “Now is the time to prepare your vehicle and house for winter conditions. Make sure you have blankets, non-perishable food, boots, extra clothing and other items in your car in case you are stranded or waiting for a tow. At home, make sure you have enough essential items to ride out a storm or should you lose power.”

You can stay ahead of incoming winter weather by following the National Weather Service at https://www.facebook.com/NWSStLouis