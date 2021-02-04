Old Collinsville Road Bike Trail Plans Advance

By Randy Pierce

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Plans for the extension of the MetroBikeLink system to run north and south along Old Collinsville Road near Fairview Heights have taken another step forward with an announcement by the St. Clair County Transit District of its selection of a firm to provide design services.

TWM Engineering, Inc., also known as Thouvenot, Wade and Moerchen, of Swansea will be doing the design work for Phase III of the Old Collinsville Road Trail which is connecting to the MetroBikeLink system and will provide recreational opportunities for not only for bicyclists but also those who wish to get some exercise walking or running.

The first part of the trail extension, considered to be Phases I and II, will run from Lebanon Avenue in Belleville up Old Collinsville Road to Munie Road which is about halfway to Frank Scott Parkway East. Then it will continue about a mile toward FSP, for Phase III, which is generally considered as the southerly boundary of Fairview Heights in that area, before tentatively going further north in the future.

The overall goal is to connect all three phases of the trail with parks, residential areas, schools and businesses in the communities of Fairview Heights, O’Fallon, Shiloh, Swansea and Belleville to make it comfortable and convenient for users to safely bicycle, walk or run to several destinations within the network.

There are many residential subdivisions along both sides of Old Collinsville Road which currently has only two lanes, one in each direction, for vehicular traffic so the design work and eventual construction will have to consider those limitations, include the use of right-of-way and be configured in a manner that is safe for all involved future users of the trail.

Herb Simmons, chairman of the St. Clair County Transit District Board of Trustees which is overseeing this project, said there have been many requests for sidewalks or some other way to accommodate pedestrians along this stretch of Old Collinsville Road, some of which is unincorporated parts of the county.

With the plans in place to complete the system, all three phases of this project will eventually connect many residents of highly populated areas in the county to various commercial developments on Old Collinsville Road, Lebanon Avenue and the rest of the MetroBikeLink system including that which is slated to be implemented in other parts of Fairview Heights along Bunkum Road, Illinois Route 161 and the MetroLink light rail transportation station on St. Clair Avenue.

The bike link trail now provides access to six MetroLink stations and four different communities. Phases I and II of the Old Collinsville Road trail, measuring 1.7 miles, are expected to open sometime in 2022.

Phase III, expected to be finished in 2023, of the same trail is estimated to cost $755,000 for its construction of which the transit district has procured a grant of $300,000 from the Metro East Park and Recreation District then another $200,000 could be realized from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources if a grant applied for is approved by that agency.

To keep track of further progress on the trail and for further information, go to www.scctd.org which is the web site for the St. Clair County Transit District.