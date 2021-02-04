St. Clair Square Vaccine Site Plans on Hold

By Randy Pierce

[email protected]

Plans to use the parking lot at St. Clair Square as a mass drive-through coronavirus vaccination site are still in place but have put on hold while the St. Clair County Health Department is using a location at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville for this purpose beginning this week.

That was the response to a question about the mall property being used for vaccinations which was brought forward on Sunday, January 31, during the daily Facebook briefing concerning the pandemic hosted by the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

It was announced last week that, with the help of Illinois National Guard personnel from Scott Air Force Base and local health care professionals, the fairgrounds site will be the largest mass vaccination location in the state, capable of administering up to 1000 shots every day, Monday through Saturday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. By appointment only, provided that enough vaccine is available to do so.

Samantha Bierman, emergency response coordinator for the St. Clair County EMA, said the use of St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights as a vaccination site “is not out of the realm of possibility” at this point.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, who is also part of the team which presents the Facebook briefing updates at 3:30 p.m. each day, said there is not enough of the vaccine being provided yet to open up any more sites for administering it beyond the one at the county fairgrounds and others like local area hospitals and Walgreen’s stores, but he added that when more is available, utilizing St. Clair Square is likely.

The potential effectiveness of using St. Clair Square for this purpose was underscored by St. Clair County EMA Director Herb Simmons during the Wednesday, January 27 Facebook briefing when he noted that the mall location is the number one testing site in Illinois regarding the numbers of people who have passed through it.

Still being used for coronavirus drive-through testing, the rear or northeast parking lot area of the mall has been the site of such activity since early December when a similar site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center off Interstate 64 in East St. Louis was relocated to Fairview Heights.