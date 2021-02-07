Fairview Heights City Hall, Hit Hard, Closed Few More Days

By Randy Pierce

Fairview Heights City Hall, located at 10025 Bunkum Road, is remaining closed through at least next Wednesday, February 17, according to an announcement last week by Mayor Mark Kupsky, because of the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on staffing there.

Even though the restrictions concerning indoor dining and other aspects of public gatherings have been relaxed in the past week, because positive test results went down for the requisite number of successive days and because the availability of hospital intensive care unit beds in St. Clair County have increased above the totals of established as a requirement for changing the tier levels for mitigations, Kupsky said it is still necessary to keep access to city hall very limited.

This is because, he explained, a number of employees working there are unable to be present as a result of quarantining and isolation restrictions in the aftermath of their exposure to COVID-19 or testing positive for it. He recently shared with the local Rotary Club that as many as seven members of the city hall staff were unable to report to their workplace stations because of this situation.

The continued closure of the building to outside visitors is happening primarily for the protection of the employees who are there, Kupsky explained, adding that the city clerk’s office has been hit especially hard.

It is the city clerk’s office which is the first place that visitors to city hall go when they enter because it is located just inside the main front door and people frequently make it a stopping place to ask directions to other departments or complete transactions taken care of by the staff there.

Kupsky said other employees have been filling in to help cover the clerk’s office and asked that the public stay patient during this time of these unusual circumstances. The land use and development department, which handles matters like special use permit requests, anything related to zoning, building inspections, code enforcement complaints and many other topics, has also been negatively impacted from a staffing standpoint by the pandemic, the mayor added.

Because of all of this that has happened in the recent past, Kupsky urged everyone to continue to wear protective face masks, practice social distancing and take all other necessary precautions related to limiting the spread of coronavirus because the pandemic is not over yet.

Anyone needing to conduct business that would be taken care of at city hall may call to see if it can be handled by phone or online and, if not, to make an appointment to see whoever might be the appropriate individual. The main city hall number is (618) 489-2000 but callers should be patient if they do not get a prompt answer because of the staffing shortage.

With the addition of seven new positive test cases reported to the St. Clair County Health Department for people living in Fairview Heights zip code 62208 as of Saturday, February 6, that brings the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 1484, meaning there have been 28 since the beginning of this month.

A testing site is being set up this Friday, February 12, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Caseyville Village Hall at 909 South Main Street (Illinois Route 157, just to the northwest of Fairview Heights). Anyone wishing to be tested at that time and location may do so as it is not limited to residents of Caseyville.