Riechmann Bros. and Poettker Construction to Break Ground on New John Deere Dealership

BREESE – The Riechmann Bros. are set to break ground on a new John Deere dealership location in February of this year. Poettker Construction Company is serving as the design-build contractor for this 15-acre development.

“We pride ourselves on having a team of high-quality technicians and the largest parts inventory for same-day services. This new facility will allow greater accessibility for our customers,” states Bill Riechmann, CEO of Riechmann Bros. “We put our trust in Poettker Construction’s quality of work because they mirror the family-owned values that we live by.”

The 34,000-square-foot facility will be located only a few miles from the original Breese location built in 1988, providing ample space to accommodate customers, help accelerate training programs and increase employee retention. The pre-engineered metal building will feature a canopy to match John Deere’s signature brand colors, showcase brick and stone wainscoting, epoxy floor finish, and mezzanines for additional storage. The new facility will feature:

– an inside wash bay, providing a location to wash equipment while escaping the challenges of winter and freezing temperatures;

– a corporate training room to host technician and sales training with John Deere;

– private offices for the management and sales teams, allowing for confidentiality amongst customers; and

– two separate vehicle maintenance areas for agriculture and lawn care equipment.

Multiple energy-efficient elements such as LED lighting and extra insulation to control heating and cooling loses have been incorporated into the design.

“Poettker Construction is excited to work on a project that will contribute to the economic development and investment in the Breese community,” said Keith Poettker, president of Poettker Construction Company. “This new facility will allow Riechmann Bros. to continue their amazing growth, and we are honored to be working closely with them.”

The anticipated completion date for the new Riechmann Bros. location is late 2021, just in time for their 100th anniversary.

About Riechmann Bros. – Riechmann Bros. LLC is a family-owned, multigenerational John Deere dealership that services the Illinois and Midwest area. Established in 1922, Riechmann Bros. started in Okawville, Ill. and quickly expanded service to three surrounding locations in Farina, Centralia and Breese, Ill. Riechmann Bros. strives to give the community and customers world class service to complement the highest quality John Deere products. For more information, visit http://riechmannbros.com/.

About Poettker Construction Company – Poettker Construction Company is a relationship-driven construction firm specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting and self-perform services. Established in 1980, Poettker actively serves local, regional and national clients from its offices in Breese, Ill. and Charlotte, and continues to expand its diverse portfolio in commercial, distribution, mixed-use, municipal, educational, federal government, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, recreational, retail, and energy markets. Poettker is a multi-generation, family-owned and veteran-owned business with outstanding client ratings for safety, quality, collaboration, sustainability, financial management, and communication. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.