Mascoutah Police Report: January 29 thru February 5

Friday, Jan. 29

Ambulance Call – 800 block Tanzanite Ln/Bumpers

Information – 100 block W. State St/Sirtak

Traffic Accident – S. Jefferson & E. Main/Heinen

Ambulance Call – E. Green & N. August/Donovan

Well Being Check – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Donovan

Well Being Check – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Watkins

Violation of Order of Protection – 700 block Moorland Cir/Donovan

Missing Person/Adult/Male – E. George St/Lasica

False Alarm – 300 block E. Main St/Watkins

Obstructed Windows/No Valid Registration – Main & Jefferson/Heinen – Garon Osborn (28), Mascoutah

Saturday, Jan. 30

Order of Protection Service – 300 block N. 5th St/Heinen

Animal Complaint – 300 block Aaron Ct/Veres

Standby/Keep the Peace – 100 block St. Christopher Ct/Veres

Speeding – Rt. 4/Weinel – Gabriel Dunk (19), Belleville

Sunday, Jan. 31

Traffic Accident – N. 10th St & Weatherby St/Donovan

Standby/Keep the Peace – 100 block W. Main St/Donovan

Juvenile Complaint – 1100 block Beechcraft Blvd/Veres

Standby/Keep the Peace – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Watkins

Information – 400 block N. Jefferson St/Watkins

Vehicle Lock-Out – 700 bock Moorland Cir/Lasica

Overdose-Drugs – S. 7th St/Watkins

Well Being Check – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Lasica

Monday, Feb. 1

911 Hangup – 1000 block W. Harnett/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – W. Green St/Sirtak

Investigation – 900 block W. Corrington St/Rettig

Vehicle Lock Out – W. Main St/Sirtak

Suspicious Activity – 9700 block Fuesser Rd/Rettig

Well Being Check – 10000 W. Main/Bumpers

Loud Music Complaint – 300 block Mine Rd/Glander

Verbal Disturbance – W. Phillips St/Glander

Accumulation of Debris – 1st Block E. Green/Weck – Keri Miller (45), Mascoutah

Tuesday, Feb. 2

False Alarm – 300 block E. Main St/Sirtak

Public Service Call – 1400 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Sirtak

Fraud – Possess Stolen Checks – Mascoutah Plaza Dr/Retig

Suspicious Phone Call – 300 block Mine Rd/Rettig

Reckless Driving – Rt/ 4/Sirtak

Alarm/Residential – Cheryl Dr/Bumpers

Wednesday, Feb. 3

911 Hangup – Corrington Pl/Heinen

Ambulance Call – 1200 block Antique Ln/Watkins

Suspicious Vehicle – 300 block N. Lebanon St/Watkins

Disturbance – 700 block Moorland Cir/Watkins

Violation Order Protection – 700 block Moorland Cir/Heinen

Standby/Keep the Peace – 700 block Moorland Cir/Weinel

Trespass Complaint – W. State St/Lasica

Thursday, Feb. 4

Information/Fraud/Identity Theft – 1200 block Lincoln Blvd/Heinen

Motorist Assist – N. 6th St & winchester St/Watkins

Abandoned Vehicle – Cornmill Rd & Rt. 4/Heinen

Animal at Large – 800 block W. South/Watkins

Animal Complaint – 600 block W. Main St/Veres

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 4 & Faust Rd/Lasica

Reckless Driver – N. 6th St & W. Main/Veres

Dog at Large – 800 Block W. South/Watkins – Douglas Bobzin (43), Mascoutah

Minimum Speed Regulations/No Valid Registration/Illegal Trans. of Alcohol/No Seat Belt/Fail to Yield to Audible Signal – Jefferson and Fuesser/Lasica – Perry Fleming (53), Mascoutah

Friday, Feb. 5

No Valid Registration/Uninsured Vehicle/Failure to Notify SOS of Address Change – Jefferson & Onyx/Veres – Joshua Garrett (20), Fayetteville