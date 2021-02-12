Mascoutah Police Report: January 29 thru February 5
Friday, Jan. 29
Ambulance Call – 800 block Tanzanite Ln/Bumpers
Information – 100 block W. State St/Sirtak
Traffic Accident – S. Jefferson & E. Main/Heinen
Ambulance Call – E. Green & N. August/Donovan
Well Being Check – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Donovan
Well Being Check – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Watkins
Violation of Order of Protection – 700 block Moorland Cir/Donovan
Missing Person/Adult/Male – E. George St/Lasica
False Alarm – 300 block E. Main St/Watkins
Obstructed Windows/No Valid Registration – Main & Jefferson/Heinen – Garon Osborn (28), Mascoutah
Saturday, Jan. 30
Order of Protection Service – 300 block N. 5th St/Heinen
Animal Complaint – 300 block Aaron Ct/Veres
Standby/Keep the Peace – 100 block St. Christopher Ct/Veres
Speeding – Rt. 4/Weinel – Gabriel Dunk (19), Belleville
Sunday, Jan. 31
Traffic Accident – N. 10th St & Weatherby St/Donovan
Standby/Keep the Peace – 100 block W. Main St/Donovan
Juvenile Complaint – 1100 block Beechcraft Blvd/Veres
Standby/Keep the Peace – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Watkins
Information – 400 block N. Jefferson St/Watkins
Vehicle Lock-Out – 700 bock Moorland Cir/Lasica
Overdose-Drugs – S. 7th St/Watkins
Well Being Check – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Lasica
Monday, Feb. 1
911 Hangup – 1000 block W. Harnett/Sirtak
Ambulance Call – W. Green St/Sirtak
Investigation – 900 block W. Corrington St/Rettig
Vehicle Lock Out – W. Main St/Sirtak
Suspicious Activity – 9700 block Fuesser Rd/Rettig
Well Being Check – 10000 W. Main/Bumpers
Loud Music Complaint – 300 block Mine Rd/Glander
Verbal Disturbance – W. Phillips St/Glander
Accumulation of Debris – 1st Block E. Green/Weck – Keri Miller (45), Mascoutah
Tuesday, Feb. 2
False Alarm – 300 block E. Main St/Sirtak
Public Service Call – 1400 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Sirtak
Fraud – Possess Stolen Checks – Mascoutah Plaza Dr/Retig
Suspicious Phone Call – 300 block Mine Rd/Rettig
Reckless Driving – Rt/ 4/Sirtak
Alarm/Residential – Cheryl Dr/Bumpers
Wednesday, Feb. 3
911 Hangup – Corrington Pl/Heinen
Ambulance Call – 1200 block Antique Ln/Watkins
Suspicious Vehicle – 300 block N. Lebanon St/Watkins
Disturbance – 700 block Moorland Cir/Watkins
Violation Order Protection – 700 block Moorland Cir/Heinen
Standby/Keep the Peace – 700 block Moorland Cir/Weinel
Trespass Complaint – W. State St/Lasica
Thursday, Feb. 4
Information/Fraud/Identity Theft – 1200 block Lincoln Blvd/Heinen
Motorist Assist – N. 6th St & winchester St/Watkins
Abandoned Vehicle – Cornmill Rd & Rt. 4/Heinen
Animal at Large – 800 block W. South/Watkins
Animal Complaint – 600 block W. Main St/Veres
Assist Other Agency – Rt. 4 & Faust Rd/Lasica
Reckless Driver – N. 6th St & W. Main/Veres
Dog at Large – 800 Block W. South/Watkins – Douglas Bobzin (43), Mascoutah
Minimum Speed Regulations/No Valid Registration/Illegal Trans. of Alcohol/No Seat Belt/Fail to Yield to Audible Signal – Jefferson and Fuesser/Lasica – Perry Fleming (53), Mascoutah
Friday, Feb. 5
No Valid Registration/Uninsured Vehicle/Failure to Notify SOS of Address Change – Jefferson & Onyx/Veres – Joshua Garrett (20), Fayetteville