Council Rescinds Vote; Waste Management Retains Trash Service Contract

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

The Mascoutah City Council held the regular council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The date was changed from February 15 due to the President’s Day holiday.

At the previous council meeting held on Monday, Feb. 1, the City Council unanimously approved a bid by Republic Services for trash removal service in Mascoutah. This decision would replace the current company providing service – Waste Management – whose contract was to expire March 31.

Bids from both companies were identical with the exception of price. Republic was $2.00 cheaper per month than Waste Management.

However, almost instantaneously, Mayor Jerry Daugherty and councilmen were inundated with complaints about their decision. Due to the massive amount of remarks on Facebook, SoundOff, emails, texts, and phone calls, Daugherty decided to revisit the council’s decision at the February 16 meeting.

That evening, the council meeting was held via Zoom due to COVID restrictions. A surprising number of residents viewed the meeting. At one point, there were 100 citizens, however Zoom’s limit would not allow for more to participate.

“In my 22 years as mayor, this is the first massive public concern I’ve seen on any issue other than when we banned the burning of leaves,” Mayor Jerry Daugherty stated. “This is a service between the citizens and a provider. We need to listen.”

Councilman Mike Baker agreed in principal but not with the rescinding of the vote. “I have no complaints with Waste Management. Two dollars is not a big deal, However, the City has gone out for bids in the past, and we always went with the low bid. The council voted 5-0. I think it would be ethically wrong to change our vote. It might be legal, but I think it is ethically wrong.”

City Attorney Al Paulson was ill and unable to attend the meeting. However, City Manager Brad Myers said he asked Paulson if it was legal. “He said as long as a contract had not been signed, then yes, it is legal.”

Councilman Jack Weyant stated, “The people have voiced their opinion and basically it is their money. I have no problem going back to Waste Management.”

“I echo what Jack is saying,” Councilman Pat McMahan said. “I’m glad everyone is here and showing an interest, but it would be nice if it occurred beforehand.”

Councilman Wally Battas agreed. “I’m glad the citizens came forward, but it would be easier if they came to us before we voted.”

Daugherty said listening to the people was the right thing to do. “It is not compromising my integrity or my ethics to change my vote.”

Councilman McMahan moved, seconded by Weyant to rescind the previous vote, and approve Waste Management as the City’s trash service. Baker and Battas voted “no.” Daugherty was the tiebreaker with “yes.”