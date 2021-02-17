Mascoutah Herald To Host “Meet the Candidates” Forum

By Pamela Rensing

MASCOUTAH – The Mascoutah Herald will host a “Meet the Candidates” forum on Sunday, March 21, beginning at 1 p.m. The forum will be held at the Mascoutah High School auditorium, and open to residents. Residents will be encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. This event will also be broadcast live via the Internet for residents unable to attend.

The forum will be set-up in three parts: The first session will present the Mascoutah School Board candidates:

Zane Fulp

Joel Funk

Kristen Geis

John Harris II

Timothy Petersen

The second session will be the City Council candidates:

James Booth

Robin Booth

Doug Elbe

James Saffel

Nicholas Seibert

The third session will be the Mayoral candidates:

Mike Baker

Pat McMahan

There will be a short break in-between each session.

Greg Hoskins, publisher of the Mascoutah Herald, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

To begin the event, each candidate will be given two minutes for opening remarks. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to write their question on a card for the candidates. At the end of the forum, each candidate will be allowed a short closing remark.

We encourage Mascoutah residents to attend this informative forum.

The election date is Tuesday, April 6. Please vote and make your voice heard!