40-Day Vigil Scheduled at Planned Parenthood in Fairview

By Randy Pierce

[email protected]

“40 Days for Life” is the title of a 12-hour-a-day vigil that began this week at Planned Parenthood facility in Fairview Heights and will continue through Sunday, March 28.

Set to take place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. during that time period, the vigil is being coordinated by the Coalition for Life organization based in St. Louis.

The components of the event will be prayer and fasting, peaceful protest and community outreach.

In October of 2019, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri announced its plans for a new expanded facility to be located at 317 Salem Place in Fairview Heights offering family planning and abortion care.

The Fairview Heights center also offers other services such as birth control, annual exams, cancer screenings, human immunodeficiency virus prevention and sexually transmitted disease testing.

Planned Parenthood’s 18,000 square-foot center provides both surgical and medication abortions through its reproductive health services division while also continuing to serve patients at its St. Louis location on Forest Park Boulevard west of Grand Avenue.

Before opening the Salem Place location, Planned Parenthood had a center located with a small cluster of other businesses at the southwest corner of the intersection of Frank Scott Parkway and North Illinois Street in Fairview Heights. It closed in advance of the opening at the new location.

More information regarding Planned Parenthood can be found at their website www.plannedparenthood.org.