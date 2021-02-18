Dr. Becker of Trenton Named New Dean of Business, Health Sciences and Homeland Security at SWIC

Ashley Becker, Ph.D., has been named the new dean of Business, Health Sciences and Homeland Security programs at Southwestern Illinois College.

Becker brings 19 years of experience in higher education and has held previous leadership roles including Vice President of Instructional Services at Kaskaskia College, Senior Director of Academic Affairs for the Illinois Community College Board and College Director of ITT Technical Institute in Little Rock, just to name a few.

Becker is excited about working with SWIC students, faculty and staff. She enjoys and appreciates the mix of responsibilities and challenges that accompany her new role.

“I love being a servant leader, someone who rallies their faculty and staff together to achieve the college’s mission,” Becker said. “It’s about impact, influence, inspiration and selflessness; I am truly blessed to be a part of this amazing institution.”

In her free time, Becker enjoys watching her kids participate in activities such as tumbling, soccer, track, wrestling, basketball, dance, volleyball and spending time with family.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts from University of Great Falls in Montana and both her Master of Business Administration and Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration at the University of Phoenix. Becker is also involved with the CAEL Military Advisory Board and the Illinois Articulation Initiative.

Becker and her husband, Ian, live in Trenton and have three children, Kanyon, Grayson and Addison.

For more information about SWIC, visit swic.edu.