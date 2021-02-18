KC Hosting Allied Health Virtual Open House

Kaskaskia College Allied Health is hosting a series of virtual open house discussions via Zoom over the next month. The open house discussions began on Wednesday, February 17, and will run through March 17.

“Healthcare is one of the fastest-growing industries in the nation, and Kaskaskia College offers several programs for students to go into,” said Julie Obermark, Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences. “Professionals teach our programs, and we have several partnerships with local healthcare providers to provide students an excellent career path.”

All interested students are welcome to sign up for one or as many discussions as they would like to meet program coordinators, chat about requirements, and ask questions. There is no cost to join, and all discussions will run 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. After completing the signup form, all registrants will receive a welcome email with the Zoom link(s) for selected programs.

Register today: www.kaskaskia.edu/allied-health

Allied Health Program Discussions:

2/17 – Radiologic Technology

2/18 – Physical Therapy Assistant

2/24 – Respiratory Therapy

2/25 – Nursing

3/2 – Dental Assisting

3/3 – Paramedicine

3/10 – Health Information Technology

3/17 – Diagnostic Medical Sonography

To learn more about the Allied Health Virtual Open House or ask questions, contact Kristina Worlds, Allied Health Office Assistance at [email protected] or 618-545-3366.