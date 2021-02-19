Mascoutah Police Report: February 5 thru February 12
Friday, Feb. 5
Ambulance Call – E. Oak St. & N. August St/Rettig
Traffic Accident – W. Poplar St/Sirtak
Vandalism-No Damage – Park Dr/Rettig
Disorderly Conduct – 1500 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Glander
Disorderly Conduct – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Weck
Saturday, Feb. 6
Ambulance Call – 400 block Turquoise Ct/Sirtak
Ordinance – Soliciting Without a License – 600 block Mortar St/Sirtak
Suspicious Activity – 9700 block Winnebago Way/Bumpers
Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church St/Bumpers
Sunday, Feb. 7
Traffic Accident – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Weck
Verbal Disturbance – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Sirtak
Fire Call – 1500 block Timberbrook Dr/Sirtak
Investigation – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Lasica
Improper Lane Usage/No Valid Registration/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4 and Perrin/Weck- Logan Hobdy (19), Mascoutah
Monday, Feb. 8
Alarm/Business – 500 block E. Main St/Lasica
Theft – 500 block Jackson St/Weinel
Traffic Accident/Hit & Run – 900 block W. Main/Lasica
Assist Other Agency – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Watkins
Parking Complaint – 300 block N. Jefferson/Lasica
Assist to Schools – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist
Assist to Schools – Mascoutah Elementary School/Sunnquist
Traffic Accident – 200 block E. Main St/Watkins
ATV/Off Rod Vehicle Violation – 200 block W. Oak St/Watkins
Well Being Check – 300 block Mine Rd/Heinen
Well Being Check – 900 block W. Church St/Heinen
Failure to Reduce Speed – 200 Block E. Main/Watkins – Luke Gebke (28), Bartelso
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Public Service Call – Rt. 4 & Airport Blvd/Donovan
Subject Removal – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Donovan
Suspicious Person – 1500 block Timberbrook Dr/Weinel
Reckless Driver – 1000 block W. Green St/Watkins
Assist Other Agency – Spruce Dr/Veres
Reckless Driving – Mascoutah High School/Donovan
Ordinance – Disposal of Garbage – S. County Rd/Heinen
Reckless Driving/Endangering Health or Life of a Child – 1300 Block W. Main/Donovan- Logan Dunlap (23), Mascoutah
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Ambulance Call – I-64 Eastbound Rest Area/Heinen
Abandoned Vehicle – Rt. 4 & North of Railroad Tracks – Sirtak
Business Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Rettig
Well Being Check – 100 block N. Country Rd/Sirtak
911 Hangup – 800 block N. 6th St/veres
Ordinance-Prohibited Parking – 1000 block W. Green St/Veres
911 Dial – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Sirtak
Investigation – S. County Rd/Sirtak
Motorist Assist – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Bumpers
Verbal Disturbance – 100 block E. State St & Mine Rd/Veres
Thursday, Feb. 11
Ambulance Call – Cheryl Dr/Rettig
Motorist Assist – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Rettig
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Hayden Dr/Bumpers
Ambulance Call – 200 block Aaron Ct/Glander
Reckless Driver – Mascoutah High School/Weck
Well Being Check – 900 block W. Church St/Glander
Disobey Stop Sign – Main and Railway/Rettig – Brayden Knoebel (17), Mascoutah
Friday, Feb. 12
Failure to Yield – Rt. 4 and Perrin Rd/Bumpers, Adrian Luttrell (21), Collinsville
Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4 and Perrin Rd/Bumpers