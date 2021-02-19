Mascoutah Police Report: February 5 thru February 12

Friday, Feb. 5

Ambulance Call – E. Oak St. & N. August St/Rettig

Traffic Accident – W. Poplar St/Sirtak

Vandalism-No Damage – Park Dr/Rettig

Disorderly Conduct – 1500 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Glander

Disorderly Conduct – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Weck

Saturday, Feb. 6

Ambulance Call – 400 block Turquoise Ct/Sirtak

Ordinance – Soliciting Without a License – 600 block Mortar St/Sirtak

Suspicious Activity – 9700 block Winnebago Way/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church St/Bumpers

Sunday, Feb. 7

Traffic Accident – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Weck

Verbal Disturbance – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Sirtak

Fire Call – 1500 block Timberbrook Dr/Sirtak

Investigation – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Lasica

Improper Lane Usage/No Valid Registration/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4 and Perrin/Weck- Logan Hobdy (19), Mascoutah

Monday, Feb. 8

Alarm/Business – 500 block E. Main St/Lasica

Theft – 500 block Jackson St/Weinel

Traffic Accident/Hit & Run – 900 block W. Main/Lasica

Assist Other Agency – 1100 block Gulfstream Way/Watkins

Parking Complaint – 300 block N. Jefferson/Lasica

Assist to Schools – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Assist to Schools – Mascoutah Elementary School/Sunnquist

Traffic Accident – 200 block E. Main St/Watkins

ATV/Off Rod Vehicle Violation – 200 block W. Oak St/Watkins

Well Being Check – 300 block Mine Rd/Heinen

Well Being Check – 900 block W. Church St/Heinen

Failure to Reduce Speed – 200 Block E. Main/Watkins – Luke Gebke (28), Bartelso

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Public Service Call – Rt. 4 & Airport Blvd/Donovan

Subject Removal – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Donovan

Suspicious Person – 1500 block Timberbrook Dr/Weinel

Reckless Driver – 1000 block W. Green St/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – Spruce Dr/Veres

Reckless Driving – Mascoutah High School/Donovan

Ordinance – Disposal of Garbage – S. County Rd/Heinen

Reckless Driving/Endangering Health or Life of a Child – 1300 Block W. Main/Donovan- Logan Dunlap (23), Mascoutah

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Ambulance Call – I-64 Eastbound Rest Area/Heinen

Abandoned Vehicle – Rt. 4 & North of Railroad Tracks – Sirtak

Business Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Rettig

Well Being Check – 100 block N. Country Rd/Sirtak

911 Hangup – 800 block N. 6th St/veres

Ordinance-Prohibited Parking – 1000 block W. Green St/Veres

911 Dial – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Sirtak

Investigation – S. County Rd/Sirtak

Motorist Assist – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Bumpers

Verbal Disturbance – 100 block E. State St & Mine Rd/Veres

Thursday, Feb. 11

Ambulance Call – Cheryl Dr/Rettig

Motorist Assist – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Rettig

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Hayden Dr/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – 200 block Aaron Ct/Glander

Reckless Driver – Mascoutah High School/Weck

Well Being Check – 900 block W. Church St/Glander

Disobey Stop Sign – Main and Railway/Rettig – Brayden Knoebel (17), Mascoutah

Friday, Feb. 12

Failure to Yield – Rt. 4 and Perrin Rd/Bumpers, Adrian Luttrell (21), Collinsville

Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4 and Perrin Rd/Bumpers