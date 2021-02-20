Joyce Ellen Haas, nee Bowlin, 77, of Mascoutah, IL born Dec. 26, 1943 in East St. Louis, IL died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at her home.

Joyce was a homemaker and a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold F. and Mary Ellen, nee Bryson, Bowlin, her first husband, Dennis E. Brown, Sr., her second husband, Wayne Haas, two sisters, Billie Jean Stevens, Betty Booth and a brother, Jim “Pos” Bowlin.

Surviving are her sons, Dennis E. “Buster” (Katy) Brown, Jr., Timothy Brown; two grandchildren, Joel and Jenna Brown, sister-in-law, Beverly Jean Bowlin; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to Mascoutah Volunteer Fire Company, P. O. Box 68, Mascoutah, IL 62258.

Funeral: There will be a private funeral service Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

