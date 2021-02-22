Carol J. Walter, nee, Conner, 86, of Mascoutah, IL born June 22, 1934 in Belleville IL, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at Belleville Memorial Hospital.

Carol was a homemaker and a member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City, IL.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, James R. and Mary L., nee Schwahn, Conner, a daughter, Cynthia Ann, two sons, Paul Douglas and Steven; five brothers, James, Scott, Glenn Ervin, Dennis, Patrick Conner, a sister, Georgia Sharkey and five brothers-in-law.

Surviving are her husband, Victor P. Walter whom she married in Belleville, IL on Oct. 26, 1957; a daughter, Brenda (Robert) Bryant of Mascoutah, IL; daughter-in-law, Mary Walter of Belleville, IL; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; five sisters, Mary Picou of St. Louis, MO, Sharon Mueller, Joyce Brede, Judy Tepen, Cheryl Valperts, all of Belleville, IL; three brothers, Marshall (Charlotte) Conner, Michael Conner, John Conner, all of Belleville, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

VISITATION: From 9 to 11 AM Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, face coverings required, and social distancing, with a limited number of visitors at any time.

FUNERAL: A private family service will be held at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois