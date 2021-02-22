Mascoutah Wins Three

By Michael Trotter

Herald Publications

The Mascoutah varsity boys basketball team raised its record to 5-0 after three great performances last week. First up was a 72-43 win over Triad on Tuesday. Mascoutah took a 14-8 lead after the first quarter and increased that margin by 5 or more points after every quarter.

Justin King was the leading scorer with 23 points, Cedric Rhodes and Braden Bryant each put in 12, Jack Seibert scored eight, Jacob Rudolphi and Darien Singleton had five each, Thomas Conroy scored four and Quincy Hall added three. Seibert grabbed six rebounds and King had five assists.

Friday’s action saw the Indians outlast Cahokia by a score of 75-64. Mascoutah dominated much of the first half to lead by 19 at halftime, but Cahokia did stage a fourth-quarter rally to make the final score a little closer.

Offensive leaders were King with 19 points, Seibert with 14, Singleton with 12, Rhodes with 11, Bryant and Derek Plab with six each, Rudolphi with four, Conroy with 2 and Hall with one. King had 9 rebounds and Rhodes had eight assists.

Mascoutah wrapped up their week with a 58-45 win over Jerseyville on Saturday. The Indians led by 17 points after three quarters on their way to victory.

King again led in scoring as he finished with 20 points. Singleton scored 15, Rhodes put in nine, Bryant scored seven, Seibert had five and Hunter Kehrer added two.