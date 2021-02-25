Hogwarts Comes to New Baden Library

By Pamela Rensing

[email protected]

NEW BADEN – Harry Potters fans will love the whimsical details of the castle currently on display at the New Baden Library.

The four-foot-long castle, constructed with graham crackers and a vast assortment of colorful candies, was built by Grant Miller and his father Douglas of New Baden.

Towers rise over 18 inches, and small candy figurines can be seen throughout the display. The figurines represent the characters found in J.K. Rowling’s world renown Harry Potter series.

According to Grant, a 17-year-old Wesclin High School senior, the entire display was built in eight days. They looked at different designs and covers before beginning the construction.

“I’m not exactly a diehard Harry Potter fan,” Grant explained. “It was just an idea. Each year, my dad and I design a giant gingerbread project. One year it was a huge ship based on Pirates of the Caribbean.”

The detail work on the castle is extraordinary: everything from towers to window shutters, bridges and a lake, to miniature broomsticks used to play “quidditch.”

Some of the construction got a little out of hand. While family members were visiting relatives in Utah, Grant and Douglas worked on the base consisting of styrofoam. “The base was covered in layers and then raked with a fork.” Unfortunately, that caused their dining room to be covered in styrofoam by the time Rachel returned.

After the castle was completed, they donated it to the New Baden Library where it is currently on display for an unspecified amount of time. “Thankfully their double doors do not have a divider in the middle. If it wasn’t for that, I’m not sure we could have gotten it inside the library.”

Rachel said her son was the artistic one in the family. Grant, who has five sisters, was interested in art at a young age. He would build objects from Legos, and would cover his bedroom walls with art work.

Along with attending school at Wesclin, Grant works at Kunz Carpentry in Trenton and Subway. When asked what he would like to major in college, he said he had not made a decision.