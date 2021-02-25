Winter Weather Prompts Ice Training

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Bitterly cold temperatures and the subsequent freezing of bodies of water in this area have created an opportunity for local fire fighters to practice their techniques for rescuing people who have fallen through ice into frigid water.

For the last two Saturdays in succession, February 13 and 20, members of the Fairview Fire Department joined with others for a training session at Laderman Park in Belleville because the conditions were conducive to allow for it.

Part of the process to earn formal certification in ice rescue, the training involved having a “victim” participant who is trapped in the water on the partially frozen lake at the park being safely pulled from it by fire fighters who were also conscientious enough, as they would have to be, not to endanger themselves when performing the task.

Chief Bryan Doyle, Deputy Chief Justin Loepker, James Loveland and John Krupp from the Fairview department joined fellow fire fighters from O’Fallon, Belleville, Swansea and Columbia in the practice exercises formally referred to as an ice rescue technician course. Instructing the class was Belleville Fire Chief David Zahn.

This kind of training is extremely hazardous and should only be conducted by qualified personnel with the proper equipment – it is not something children or anyone else should attempt, according to Doyle.