Leona M. Ganz, nee Netemeyer, 97, of Mascoutah, IL, born April 19, 1923 in

Albers, IL, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at Silver Creek Assisted Living in Mascoutah, IL.

Leona was a homemaker, a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, HCCCW, charter member of Holy Childhood Mother’s Club and V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary Post 7682, Mascoutah.

Leona is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Frances, nee Heckenkemper, Netemeyer, her husband, William H. Ganz whom she married in Albers, IL on May 20, 1942 and who died June 23, 2007, a son William A. (Judy) Ganz, son-in-law, Don Hobbs and grandson-in-law, Justin Love and 11 siblings..

Surviving are her four daughters, Dianne Hobbs of Mascoutah, IL, Sharon (Wayne) Kehrer of Wentzville, MO, Constance (Robert) Walter of Mascoutah, IL, and Margaret (Kenneth) Kruse of Mascoutah, IL; 15 grandchildren, William (Becky) Ganz, Timothy (Kelly) Ganz, Christopher (Sayaka) Ganz, Christine (Steven) Ferguson, Julie (Bryan) Benner, Sheryl (Jason) Kunz, Brent Kehrer, Jennifer (Mike) Gagliano, Matthew (Amber) Kehrer, Robert (Angie) Walter, Mary Kathryn Love, Nicholas (Liz) Walter, Douglas Walter, Magdalyn (Jeremy) McLeod, Anna (Kyle) Wolfe; 30 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: There will be no visitation.

Funeral: A private funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 1, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will be in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

