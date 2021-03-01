Phyllis J. Jung, nee Jokisch, 91, of Mascoutah, IL, born Aug. 12, 1929 in Mascoutah, IL, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Phyllis worked at Southwestern Bell before she started her family and became a farmer’s wife. In 1960, Phyllis was widowed with three small children. Before she knew it, Don Jung, swept her off her feet. Phyllis was 11 years older than Don. Surely, that was the talk of the town. They were married on December 28, 1961, at St. Pancratius Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Illinois. Don and Phyllis celebrated 59 years of marriage in December.

Phyllis was an excellent seamstress. Phyllis was a member of Holy Childhood Church, in Mascoutah, IL. She also spent many years volunteering with the Holy Childhood Mother’s Club and was a charter member of the Holy Childhood Bingo Committee. She was a longtime member of the Belleville and Mascoutah Zonta Clubs, the Red Hat Society, and Women of the Moose.

Phyllis was the rock of the family. She was very smart, very strong, very sassy, very classy and sometimes stubborn. Oh, and always right. She loved to shop and dressed to the nines. Her love of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren was obvious. Her favorite days were those spent with her family and her pets.

In 1977, Phyllis and her husband, Don, took a leap of faith and started Jung Truck Service, Inc. With no knowledge of the trucking industry, they knew that together they could do anything. After many long hours and years of hard work, they grew a successful business, that is now run by the second generation Jung children. She will be missed dearly, but her legacy will live on through her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frances “Fanny”, nee Essich, Jokisch and Erwin “Butch” Jokisch, her late husband, Ralph Richter, her sisters in-law and brothers-in-law, Johnny Jung, Dorothy “Doll” and Leonard Sandheinrich, Daniel Jung, and Winona Jung.

Surviving are her husband, Don Jung; six children, Christine Reeble, Thomas (Jo Ellen) Richter, Wendy (Bill) Fields, Bruce (Cathy) Jung, Angie (Keith) Eschmann, Jon (Laura) Jung; 16 grandchildren, Sara (Jason) Reeble, Mindy (Robert) Reeble, Tom (Hallie) Richter, Tim Richter, Whitney Fields, Kayla (Blake) Sommer, Nick (Abby) Jung, Courtney (Chris) Cook, Paige, Blake and Carson Weiss, Mackenzie and Parker Eschmann, Amanda, Logan and Jacob Jung; three great grandchildren, Scarlett Richter, Sophie Sommer, Roland “Rolly” Jung; her brother-in-law, Gerald Jung, and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Capital Campaign, 104 N. Independence, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Holy Childhood School, 104 N. Independence, Mascoutah. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, face coverings required, and social distancing, with a limited number of visitors at any time. Please be respectful of time so other visitors may pay their respects to the family.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will be in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL