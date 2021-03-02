Florence A. Wagner, nee Macke, 94, of Mascoutah, IL, born Aug. 21, 1926 in New Baden, IL died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at her daughter’s home.

Florence was a retired cook. She loved bingo, bowling, polka music, and playing Euchre at the Mascoutah Senior Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Florence, nee Klein, Macke, her husband, Jerome Wagner, who died on Dec. 25, 1975, four sisters, Mary Klotz, Martha Daubach, Amelia Cross, and Dolores Boring.

She is survived by two children, Donald (Kathy) Biver of St. Louis, MO, Jean (Jim) Friess of Mascoutah, IL; three grandchildren, Tina Johnson, Michelle Johnson, and Ben Biver; also survived by nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Mascoutah Senior Center, 227 N. Market St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

“Where, O death, is your victory?

Where, O death, is your sting?”

But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.

-1 Corinthians

Visitation: From 9 to 11 AM Friday, March 5, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, face coverings required, and social distancing, with a limited number of visitors at any time. Please be respectful of time so other visitors may pay their respects to the family.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 11 AM Friday, March 5, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah with Chaplain Jason Pierce officiating. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, New Baden, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL