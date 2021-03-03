Gun Stolen During Vehicle Break-In

By Pamela Rensing

This past weekend has seen a rash of vehicle break-ins in the immediate area. Multiple break-ins were reported to the Mascoutah Police Department, with one resulting in the theft of a gun.

According to the Mascoutah Police Department, one victim reported a gun and bullet proof vest being stolen. The items were in the vehicle of an out-of-town, off-duty officer visiting family. A video showing the suspects is currently being reviewed.

“I have a sent an email to all law enforcement agencies of this side of the river, informing them of the stolen gun,” Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup stated.

Waldrup advises all residents to remove any visible items from their car or truck, and to lock the vehicle’s doors. “Most thieves are not going to go through the effort to forcibly break the window,” Waldrup said. “Even at hotel or event parking lots, they check the door and look inside, but rarely break the window unless there is something worth their while like a laptop computer, camera, or more.”

“We encourage residents to report any suspicious activity they may see in person, or on video surveillance. Please call 618-825-2051 to report anything suspicious. Mascoutah Police has officers patrolling 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and will respond to any call made to our dispatch center (CENCOM).”

Mascoutah was not the only community suffering from problems with theft. Thieves were busy Friday night, Feb. 26, in New Baden. The New Baden Police Department received six calls of vehicular break-ins.

According to New Baden Police Chief Chuck Mackin, a resident’s IPad, two boxes of ammunition, along with miscellaneous items were stolen.

“All the vehicles were unlocked, and there was not a specific area where the break-ins took place. It was pretty random,” Mackin stated.

Mackin asks residents to report any suspicious behavior or vehicles in their area to the police immediately.