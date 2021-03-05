Mascoutah Police Report: February 19 thru February 25

Friday, Feb. 19

Vehicle Lock Out – 900 block N. 6th/Rettig

Reckless Driver – 700 block W. Church/Rettig

Fraud/Identity Theft – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency – W. Main St & N. County Rd./Weck

Well Being Check – 700 block E. Main St/Glander

Domestic Disturbance – 100 block S. County/Weck

Saturday, Feb. 20

Ambulance Call – 600 block Knipp Ave/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 1100 block Fox Run/Sirtak

Parking Complaint – 200 block Falling Leaf Way/Glander

Sunday, Feb. 21

Reckless Driver – Rt. 4 & Perrin Rd/Bumpers

911 Hang Up – 300 block N. 7th/Glander

Ambulance Call – 200 block Impala Dr/Bumpers

Monday, Feb. 22

Public Service Call – E. Patterson St & N. Bernard/Lasica

Funeral Escort – 100 block S. Railway Ave/Weinel

Subject Removal – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Weinel

Reckless Driver – E. Main St & N. Railway/Lasica

Well Being Check – 400 block Wilderness Way/Weinel

911 Hangup – 400 block S. Railway Ave/Lasica

Information – 900 block W. Church/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 600 block S. Independence/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 100 block E. South St & Mine Rd/Donovan

Disobey Stop Sign – Main & Railway/Lasica – Caleb Shemwell (23), Millstadt

Uninsured Vehicle – 6th & Rt. 161/Watkins – Sharece Johnson (28), Centreville

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Crisis Intervention – 1100 block Lear Ln/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 200 block N. 7th St/Weinel

Animal at Large – 600 block W. South St/Lasica

Death Report – 9700 block Quapaw Ct/Veres

Juvenile Compliant – 1000 block W. Poplar St/Watkins

Information – S. County Rd/Lasica

Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Heinen

Traffic Accident – 9500 block State Rt. 161/Veres

No Bumper/No Front Plate – 6th and Harnett/Lasica – Matthew Franklin (30), Mascoutah

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Overdose-Drugs – 100 block S. County Rd/Sirtak

911 Dial Phase Two – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Sirtak

Suspicious Activity – 1100 block Beechcraft blvd/Bumpers

Suspicious Activity – 1200 block Antique Lane/Bumpers

Evidence Destruction/Firearms – Mascoutah Police Dept/Steinkamp

Fire Call – 3400 block Carlyle Ave/Veres

Harassment through Electronic Communications – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Sunnquist

Ambulance Call – 200 block Laura St/Veres

Assist Other Agency – I-64 WB off Ramp/Bumpers

Information – W. State St/Glander

Harassing Call – 1400 block Timberbrook Dr/Glander

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th/Veres

Improper Use of Cell Phone – 5th and Main/Bumpers – David Netemeyer (69), Carlyle

Thursday, Feb. 25

Fraud/Identity Theft – 6400 block Timber Lane/Bumpers

Information – 1000 block W. Main/Bumpers

Fraud/Identity – 100 block Perrottet Dr/Bumpers

Well Being Check – 200 block E. Main St/Sirtak

Child Custody Dispute – 900 block W. Main/Sirtak

Information – 1200 block W. Main/Bumpers

911 Hangup – 100 block S. County Rd/Glander

Speeding – 1000 Block 6th/Sirtak – Lindsey Ribbing (26), Belleville