Mascoutah Police Report: February 19 thru February 25
Friday, Feb. 19
Vehicle Lock Out – 900 block N. 6th/Rettig
Reckless Driver – 700 block W. Church/Rettig
Fraud/Identity Theft – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Bumpers
Assist Other Agency – W. Main St & N. County Rd./Weck
Well Being Check – 700 block E. Main St/Glander
Domestic Disturbance – 100 block S. County/Weck
Saturday, Feb. 20
Ambulance Call – 600 block Knipp Ave/Sirtak
Ambulance Call – 1100 block Fox Run/Sirtak
Parking Complaint – 200 block Falling Leaf Way/Glander
Sunday, Feb. 21
Reckless Driver – Rt. 4 & Perrin Rd/Bumpers
911 Hang Up – 300 block N. 7th/Glander
Ambulance Call – 200 block Impala Dr/Bumpers
Monday, Feb. 22
Public Service Call – E. Patterson St & N. Bernard/Lasica
Funeral Escort – 100 block S. Railway Ave/Weinel
Subject Removal – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Weinel
Reckless Driver – E. Main St & N. Railway/Lasica
Well Being Check – 400 block Wilderness Way/Weinel
911 Hangup – 400 block S. Railway Ave/Lasica
Information – 900 block W. Church/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 600 block S. Independence/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 100 block E. South St & Mine Rd/Donovan
Disobey Stop Sign – Main & Railway/Lasica – Caleb Shemwell (23), Millstadt
Uninsured Vehicle – 6th & Rt. 161/Watkins – Sharece Johnson (28), Centreville
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Crisis Intervention – 1100 block Lear Ln/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 200 block N. 7th St/Weinel
Animal at Large – 600 block W. South St/Lasica
Death Report – 9700 block Quapaw Ct/Veres
Juvenile Compliant – 1000 block W. Poplar St/Watkins
Information – S. County Rd/Lasica
Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Heinen
Traffic Accident – 9500 block State Rt. 161/Veres
No Bumper/No Front Plate – 6th and Harnett/Lasica – Matthew Franklin (30), Mascoutah
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Overdose-Drugs – 100 block S. County Rd/Sirtak
911 Dial Phase Two – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Sirtak
Suspicious Activity – 1100 block Beechcraft blvd/Bumpers
Suspicious Activity – 1200 block Antique Lane/Bumpers
Evidence Destruction/Firearms – Mascoutah Police Dept/Steinkamp
Fire Call – 3400 block Carlyle Ave/Veres
Harassment through Electronic Communications – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Sunnquist
Ambulance Call – 200 block Laura St/Veres
Assist Other Agency – I-64 WB off Ramp/Bumpers
Information – W. State St/Glander
Harassing Call – 1400 block Timberbrook Dr/Glander
Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th/Veres
Improper Use of Cell Phone – 5th and Main/Bumpers – David Netemeyer (69), Carlyle
Thursday, Feb. 25
Fraud/Identity Theft – 6400 block Timber Lane/Bumpers
Information – 1000 block W. Main/Bumpers
Fraud/Identity – 100 block Perrottet Dr/Bumpers
Well Being Check – 200 block E. Main St/Sirtak
Child Custody Dispute – 900 block W. Main/Sirtak
Information – 1200 block W. Main/Bumpers
911 Hangup – 100 block S. County Rd/Glander
Speeding – 1000 Block 6th/Sirtak – Lindsey Ribbing (26), Belleville